Will Day is treated by medical staff during Hawthorn's match against Richmond in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Will Day remains a chance to play in the Hawks' first final if they qualify, after being ruled of this Saturday’s clash against North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium.

The 23-year-old has undergone further testing since being cleared of a broken collarbone on Sunday night, with scans on Monday revealing a partially dislocated collarbone where it connects to the sternum.

Day met with another specialist on Tuesday that ruled surgery out, but the South Australian will need to prove his fitness next month before being cleared to play.

The reigning best and fairest winner was substituted out of Sunday’s 63-point win over Richmond after a crunching collision with teammate Jai Newcombe.

Day missed the first six games of the season due to the stress fracture he suffered in his foot at the start of January, before returning to be one of Hawthorn’s most influential players since round seven, featuring in 12 wins from 16 appearances.

Jack Scrimshaw is in doubt for the round 24 clash against the Kangaroos after finishing the game on the bench with a badly dislocated finger.

The versatile defender underwent an operation on Sunday night, but the Hawks remain hopeful Scrimshaw will be available in Launceston.

Changkuoth Jiath missed a second game due to calf tightness and will need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being cleared to return.

The 25-year-old signed a three-year contract extension last week after playing 11 straight games, following a delayed start to the year due to hamstring and quad strains.