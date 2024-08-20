Josh Treacy to miss again as Fremantle tries to get its finals campaign back on track

Josh Treacy during the round 21 match between Essendon and Fremantle at the MCG, August 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE star Josh Treacy has been ruled out for a third straight week because of a posterior cruciate ligament injury as the Dockers season goes on the line against Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Treacy was not sighted at training on Tuesday as the Dockers confirmed he was battling a low-grade PCL injury that he first suffered in a collision against Essendon in round 21.

The Dockers, who must beat the Power on Sunday and rely on other results to play finals, said they were not willing to take any risks with their breakout star, who has kicked 45 goals this season.

"It's been a frustrating one with 'JT' where he's had a low-grade PCL injury," general manager of football Joe Brierty told SEN on Tuesday.

"At this point in time he's still progressing really well and it's healing, but we would look for him to be available again for the first final if we were to get through."

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash with West Coast in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, doubt continues to surround the availability of ruckman Sean Darcy, who trained very lightly on Tuesday morning and appears to still be hampered by a knee issue.

As well as beating the second-placed Port, the Dockers will need one of Carlton, Hawthorn or the Western Bulldogs to lose to allow them to play finals, having slipped from third to ninth in the past three weeks.

The Hawks host North Melbourne in Launceston on Saturday before the Bulldogs face Greater Western Sydney in Ballarat and an injury-hit Carlton tackles St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.