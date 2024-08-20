Touk Miller says Gold Coast will do the same again ahead of 2025 despite a 14th straight season out of September

Ben Ainsworth and Touk Miller after Gold Coast's loss to North Melbourne in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has no regrets in declaring its finals aspirations during the pre-season, despite missing the top eight once again, says co-captain Touk Miller.

Chairman Bob East and coach Damien Hardwick were bold in their proclamations prior to 2024 that this was the year the Suns would break their top-eight drought.

However, with just Saturday's match against cellar dwellers Richmond remaining, Gold Coast is sitting in 14th on the ladder with a 10-12 win-loss record.

It will be the 14th straight time since their inception they've missed finals.

However, speaking after Tuesday's training session, Miller was all aboard putting the club's goals on the table, and said they'd do the same again ahead of 2025.

"Every single team wants to play finals, so I feel like if you say at the start of the season that you're not wanting to play finals, it'd be pretty strange," he said.

"I think the fact we're putting it out there and we want to have that as a baseline is really important.

"The only way you can get up there and contend is if you have the aspiration to do so.

"For us we're happy to put it on the table and we'll do it again next year.

"Obviously, we want a better result in the back end of the season, but you do have to set those lofty goals if you want to achieve them."

Miller said despite missing the eight again, the Suns had improved. However, they needed to develop more "grit" to make the leap to September.

"I think the brand we play, the style, the consistency, has been an improvement," he said.

"We've put ourselves in positions to win games. You look at the West Coast game, the North Melbourne game, we were within a kick and we didn't get that done. We need to find a way to win those games more often.

"The step will be some growth in our players in order for us to lead better on the field and win those games."