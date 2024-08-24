Those who have watched Brent Daniels up close for years aren't surprised he's in All-Australian contention

Brent Daniels in action during round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HE MAY be the late season bolter for an All-Australian jacket, but those who have watched him at close quarters for many years at Greater Western Sydney, Brent Daniels has been an elite AFL operator for some time.

The Giants’ dynamo forward has elevated his game from a sublime creator to genuine match-winner across the last two months, and been a crucial aspect of the side's seven-game winning streak.

While there may be a school of thought that Daniels' All-Australian credentials are the subject of late season recency bias, that would overlook the fact that he has led the critical goal-assists category - league-wide - for nearly the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

That statistic alone should be enough for an All-Australian squad spot.

As for his chances of an inaugural final 22 selection, Daniels’ recent form surge has catapulted him into calculations.

In the last five weeks he has averaged more than 20 possessions, two goals assists and a goal a game.

Against Fremantle last week he had an extraordinary 29 touches, three goals and laid 13 tackles.

Two weeks earlier, he was moved onto the ball in the final term and was the chief inspiration for the Giants as they overhauled a five-goal deficit to defeat the red-hot Hawks.

Brent Daniels celebrates kicking a goal against Brisbane during round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In the last quarter alone he had 12 disposals, six score involvements and a goal.

As his ability to break games open has improved, his coach Adam Kingsley has opened up on how he’s altered his use of Daniels in crucial situations.

"We encourage him to put himself in positions where can influence the game and he’s done so superbly," Kingsley said.

"When the game’s not going our way, we'll shuffle the magnets and he’s one of those magnets that we can shift either in the midfield or deeper inside forward 50. He’s one of the guys that we can go to that can provide a spark for us.

"That worked pretty well against Hawthorn."

Brent Daniels tries to evade James Worpel during the R21 match between GWS and Hawthorn at Manuka Oval on August 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Keiren Briggs had a front row seat to the Daniels show in Canberra as he blitzed the Hawks late and does so most weeks as the 25-year-old tries to make the most of his bullocking ruckman’s work.

"He’s had over 30 assists this year and almost 30 goals and those numbers are ludicrous for a small forward. He brings so much pressure and energy to our side. I love running out beside him each week," Briggs said.

Stephen Coniglio has been a Daniels teammate and admirer for the last seven years and watched on closely as he fought his way back from a devastating hamstring injury that cruelled the entirety of his 2022 season.

A desperate mission to the University of Wisconsin at the end of that year helped cure his injury woes and spark a career resurgence that may just land him an All-Australian berth.

"He’s one of the most underrated players in the competition. If it wasn’t for his injuries, we’re talking about someone who is already an established star. He is in our opinion,” Coniglio said.

"His ability to go on ball at times and impact games has been phenomenal. I hope he gets in the All-Australian side, he certainly would be in mine."

Kingsley echoed the sentiment.

“He’d have to be spoken about pretty strongly, he’s had a great year but in particular his last six weeks have been really strong," he said.

With the rain tipped to fall hard for the crunch clash with Bulldogs in Ballarat, Daniels' clean skills at ground level will be an asset for the Giants once more as they hope to secure a home qualifying final.

And another performance of great influence from him, may give All-Australian selectors little choice but to hand him a first green blazer.