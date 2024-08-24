The Match Review findings for Friday night's round 24 game are in

Brayden Maynard remonstrates with Kysaiah Pickett after the Melbourne player collected Darcy Moore high during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE forward Kysaiah Pickett is facing a delayed start to next season after being offered a three-match ban for his bump on Darcy Moore.

Pickett caught Moore high with a bump during the Demons' 46-point loss to Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night, with the Magpies captain substituted due to concussion.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, leading to a three-match ban.

Pickett missed the start of this season after being banned for a high bump on Carlton captain Patrick Cripps at the end of 2023.

He was also banned for a bump on Crow Jake Soligo in round four.

Pickett's teammate Marty Hore was fined for forceful front-on contact on Beau McCreery.