The Match Review Officer's findings are in for Saturday's games in round 24

Jake Kelly during Essendon's match against Gold Coast in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S Jake Kelly has escaped suspension for kicking out at Brisbane forward Eric Hipwood at the Gabba on Saturday.

Kelly was cited for lashing out at the Lion in the third quarter, but the Bombers defender has only been fined for the incident.

There were no suspensions from Saturday's action, with five others fined for various offences.