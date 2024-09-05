Sam Day hasn't been offered a new contract by the Suns

Sam Day in action during Gold Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

INAUGURAL Gold Coast forward Sam Day has played his last game for the Suns after not being offered a contract for 2025.

Day, who was taken with the No.3 pick in the 2010 Telstra AFL Draft, played 155 games in 14 seasons.

His departure leaves just David Swallow at the club from the inaugural intake of players.

Day kicked 10 goals from five games this season before a plantar fascia injury bought an early end to his campaign.

The 31-year-old has kicked 117 goals throughout his career to rank sixth on Gold Coast's all-time list.

Football manager Wayne Campbell described Day as a "champion" of the Suns.

Learn More 24:52

"His resilience to fight through injuries throughout his career has been commendable, and he has been a valuable mentor for our young and emerging key forwards over the years," Campbell said.

Day, who is hoping to play on elsewhere, said he would depart the Suns with lifelong memories and friends.

"While I am disappointed to be finishing my time with the Suns, I am grateful for everything I have been able to achieve in my football career and the relationships I have made along the way," he said.

Learn More 05:21

"It's been a challenging journey at times, but I wouldn't change it for anything, and know those setbacks have helped shape the person I am today."

Day's departure follows the delistings of Darcy Macpherson, James Tsitas, Jack Mahony, Sandy Brock, Will Rowlands and Oskar Faulkhead, and the retirement of Brandon Ellis.