Nathan Schmook assesses where it went wrong for the Dockers late in their 2024 season

Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters and Alex Pearce leave the field after Fremantle's loss to Port Adelaide in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IF FREMANTLE wants to fulfil its stated aim of being one of the competition's best teams in 2025, it got the best feedback it could have asked for on how its pressure game can help make that happen in the final three weeks of the season.

The Dockers failed under the pressure of top-four teams Geelong, Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide and learned lessons that coach Justin Longmuir hoped would "burn in pre-season" for the talented group.

But there were also shortcomings exposed in the Dockers' own pressure game, with the team ranking bottom two in the competition for overall tackles and recording two of its worst pressure games of the season in the run home.

Their pressure rating of 167 against the Cats in round 22 was their third worst of the season, while a differential of -22 against the Giants the following week was their second worst result in 2024.

Justin Longmuir during the quarter-time break of Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The group recovered somewhat against Port when their season was on the line but fell away in the second half as the Power took their own game to a new level.

Falling from third in round 20 to an eventual 10th-place finish, the Dockers' overall pressure during that period was eventually well off top-four trendsetters like the Power and Giants.

Dockers out-pressured FRE OPP Round 22 v Geelong 167 174 Round 23 v GWS 179 201 Round 24 v Port Adelaide 183 185

Pressure rating - Last three weeks R22-24 Rank GWS 196 1st Port Adelaide 190 2nd Collingwood 186 3rd Western Bulldogs 184 4th Fremantle 177 7th Essendon 172 16th



The Dockers' pressure issues in the final three weeks started at the contest, where they had been one of the competition's strongest teams through 2024.

From the moment Essendon came from behind to seal a one-point win in round 21 at a devastating late stoppage, their clearance game did not hold up against the best. Increased attention on star midfielder Caleb Serong in particular had an impact, alongside the absence of No.1 ruckman Sean Darcy.

Patrick Dangerfield (11 clearances) and Tom Green (13) both produced dominant stoppage games, before the Dockers responded against the Power in a more even coalface battle.

Dockers' slow finish - Contest Differentials R1-21 R22-24 Contested Possessions 3rd 13th Clearances 1st 9th Tackles 7th 17th



The Dockers' contested strength this season has often accompanied a strong marking game, but that was taken away against Geelong, Greater Western Sydney and Port, with their ball movement suffering.

They slipped from fourth to 16th in the final three rounds for shifting the ball from half-back to inside 50, and sixth to 14th for overall uncontested marks. The absence of Josh Treacy after a posterior cruciate ligament injury against Essendon proved devastating on the scoreboard.

As did a lack of composure under pressure when opponents turned up the heat.

"Basic execution in terms of executing with ball in hand didn't stand up against the best sides and we didn't execute under the pressure of the game well enough, tonight and all year," Longmuir said after the Power loss.

Dockers' slow finish - Scoreboard returns R1-21 R22-24 Points from Turnover 6th 16th Score per Inside 50 % 5th 14th

Dockers' slow finish – Conversion R22-24 Forward half intercepts 4th Points from forward half intercepts 17th



There is room to improve across the Dockers' list when it comes to applying pressure, having ranked 13th across the season. There is a particular need to lift in inside 50, where they ranked 17th.

Small forward Sam Switkowski remained an elite pressure player this season, while midfielder Andrew Brayshaw was the Dockers' only elite pressure midfielder. Caleb Serong, Matthew Johnson, Jordan Clark and Josh Treacy were the only other Dockers to rank either above average or elite in the indicator in their positions this season.

Dockers' best pressure players 2024 Position Position Rating Andrew Brayshaw 57.2 Mid Elite Sam Switkowski 49.6 Gen Fwd Elite Caleb Serong 47.2 Mid Above Average Hayden Young 41.7 Mid Average Matthew Johnson 31.6 Wing Above Average



The Dockers are now in the process of dissecting their season, analysing the clear feedback they received in the final three weeks, but also across 2024.

The positives, as highlighted by chief executive Simon Garlick, are that the team spent 18 weeks in the top eight and was in a position deep in the year to "have a crack at a premiership".

They have a core of professional young players that appear committed to elite standards and who should set the club up to contend for several years if they stay together.

"We think there's a lot right in our program, but it's critical that our members and supporters understand there is no relaxation in that and we've got to get to work and understand exactly what we need to do to get better," Garlick said.

Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick at the club's season launch on February 22, 2024. Picture: Fremantle FC

"There's some foundations there, but we clearly weren't good enough at this point in time, so we'll look to improve from a list perspective and examine every part of our football operations."

If the Dockers can capitalise on the talent and driven nature of their list, then they are going to again find themselves competing against the best teams in cut-throat games deep in the season next year.

Whether it is related to game style or the players' own ability to execute, rounding out their game to handle the high-pressure moments will define their season and will need to be a major focus of the upcoming summer.