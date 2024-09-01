The AFL is pleased to announce the introduction of the Ron Barassi Medal which will be awarded to the Captain of the Premiership winning team on Grand Final day.

Australian Football Hall of Fame Legend Ron Barassi, pictured in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce the introduction of the Ron Barassi Medal which will be awarded to the Captain of the Premiership-winning team on Grand Final day.

Barassi, an inaugural Legend of the Game when the Australian Football Hall of Fame was founded in 1996, was a part of 10 premiership sides at the MCG – six as a player with Melbourne, two as a coach with Carlton and two as a coach with North Melbourne – the equal-most premierships with Norm Smith of any person in VFL/AFL history. Norm Smith is the only person in VFL/AFL history to equal Barassi’s premiership record.

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said it was only fitting the Ron Barassi Medal was now etched into our game’s history, and repeated the AFL’s view at the time of Barassi’s passing 12 months ago that he was the most important figure in the game in the 70 years since World War Two.

“At the time of Ron’s passing, the AFL stated he was the game’s most important figure in our living memory, both for his expansive vision for the game and for his achievements within the game," Dillon said.

“It continues still that Barassi was a talisman for success throughout his career and should be recognised for his enormous contribution to the game. He will now forever be celebrated and remembered every single year on Grand Final day – the biggest day in the AFL sporting calendar,” said Mr Dillon.

“Ron Barassi’s name is synonymous with football. He became a phenomenon of our sport, revolutionising the game as a player and then building premiership success as a coach.

“To captain a premiership winning team is one of the highest honours in our game and the premiership-winning captain will now receive the Ron Barassi medal – a fitting tribute to a great of our game whose immense contribution and leadership will now always be celebrated.”

The Barassi family said: “Ron was a fiercely determined natural leader. A game-changer. To honour his memory with the Premiership Captain’s Medal is a perfect fit.”

Separate to his status as Legend in the Hall of Fame, Barassi was named ruck rover in the AFL Team of the Century and was named best on ground in four Grand Finals (1955, 1956, 1957, 1959).

The 10 Premierships Barassi won as a player and coach were all on the MCG, with his former coach Norm Smith having also been part of 10 premierships, while Collingwood Legend of the Game Jock McHale was a part of nine premierships with the Magpies.

All up, Barassi was involved in 17 Grand Finals as a player and coach across his 42-year career.

Barassi, Smith and McHale are now all formally recognised on Grand Final day with medals named in their honour for the premiership captain, best player on the ground and premiership coach

Ron Barassi Career File

Playing career: 1953-69 (Melbourne 1953-64, Carlton 1965-69)



Games: 254 (Melbourne 204, Carlton 50) Goals: 330 (Melbourne 295, Carlton 35)



Player honours: Melbourne best and fairest 1961, 1964; Melbourne leading goalkicker 1958 (equal), 1959; Melbourne captain 1960-64; Melbourne premierships 1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1964; AFL Team of the Century; Melbourne Team of the Century (captain); All-Australian 1956, 1958, 1961 (captain); Victoria 19 games, 26 goals; also played for Port Melbourne (VFA) 1972 (3 games, 1 goal).



Coaching record: Carlton 1965-71 (147 games, 99 wins, 47 losses, 1 draw), premierships 1968, 1970; North Melbourne 1973-80 (198 games, 130 wins, 65 losses, 3 draws), premierships 1975, 1977; Melbourne 1981-85 (111 games, 34 wins, 77 losses); Sydney 1993-95 (59 games, 13 wins, 46 losses).

Australian Football Hall of Fame – Legend.