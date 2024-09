Christian Petracca reacts during Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Unpacking Christian Petracca's statement on Saturday

- Can the Demons put the whole saga behind them?

- Looking at the big ins for Wk 1 of finals

- Can the Pies secure a new key forward?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.