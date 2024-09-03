Sam Docherty will be named to play in Carlton's first final after rupturing his ACL in Opening Round this year

Sam Docherty celebrates a goal during Carlton's loss to Brisbane in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON favourite Sam Docherty will make a remarkable return for Saturday night's elimination final against Brisbane, just 183 days after rupturing his ACL earlier this year.

The Blues confirmed Docherty's recall on Tuesday following an impressive comeback from the third ACL injury of his career, one of a series of strong inclusions expected for coach Michael Voss' side this weekend.

Docherty hurt his knee during the team's dramatic Opening Round victory against the Lions, with Carlton initially expecting its spiritual leader to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Carlton vice captain Jacob Weitering said Docherty's return was testament to his determination and commitment to the team.

When breaking news is breaking, you've got to be on your toes 🤪



If you were looking for the rogue announcement video of Sam Docherty finding out the news he's playing this week, this is it 😂 pic.twitter.com/yvabGO389h — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) September 3, 2024

"He's put a lot of time and effort into getting back, and once you set your mind to something - he's the motivated type to get it done," Carlton vice-captain Jacob Weitering said on Tuesday after Docherty was confirmed to be playing.

"The boys were stoked and I'm sure he'll do a job for us this weekend.

"Sam, I would have said he's a chance (to play again this season back in June), but maybe if you said anyone else it's probably a long shot.

"I think it just says a lot about him as a person ... his commitment to the team and our mission and the higher purpose of ultimately winning a premiership.

"He knows he probably hasn't got a whole lot longer left in the system and he's certainly pushing to do that for us."

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on August 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Docherty will headline a host of expected comebacks as the Blues prepare to welcome the cavalry for their unlikely finals campaign.

Coleman Medal duo Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay are also expected to feature against Brisbane, having battled ankle and quad injuries respectively, while defender Mitch McGovern is another likely to make his return from a hamstring problem.

Zac Williams (hamstring), Tom De Koning (foot), Adam Cerra (hamstring) and Jack Martin (hamstring) also trained to varying degrees during a match simulation session on Monday, pressing their case to head to the Gabba on Saturday night.

Adam Cerra in action during the R16 match between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on June 30, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

It will be a welcome relief for Voss, who was forced to pick his 26-man squads from just 28 available players for the final fortnight of the home-and-away season due to the extent of the side's injury crisis.

Matt Cottrell (shoulder), David Cuningham (shoulder), Lachie Fogarty (collarbone) and Jack Silvagni (knee) were also among the list of unavailable players having already been ruled out for the season.

The Blues were forced to blood debutants Cooper Lord and Ashton Moir for must-win games against the Eagles and the Saints to finish the year, while Jaxon Binns also made the first two starts of his AFL career.

Matt Owies will be forced from the team travelling to Queensland for the elimination final, having copped a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle in round 24, while Jordan Boyd (adductor) remains unlikely to feature.

Carlton only qualified for the finals due to Fremantle's failure to defeat Port Adelaide in the final home-and-away game of the season, having left its destiny in the hands of the Dockers after suffering a last-gasp defeat to St Kilda earlier in the day.