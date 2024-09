Charlie Dixon and his Port Adelaide teammates after their loss to Geelong in the 2024 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

- Underdog Cats make a statement - again - and Damo's faith is vindicated

- Port's 'witches hat' players must take responsibility

- Why Damo doesn't care that Jack Ginnivan went to the pub for dinner last night ahead of a final

