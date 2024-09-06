Callan Ward has turned down rival interest and signed a one-year contract extension with the Giants

Callan Ward (centre) celebrates with Lachie Whitfield and Harvey Thomas during the match between Richmond and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CALLAN Ward will continue his career into an 18th season next year after signing a contract extension at Greater Western Sydney this week.

Ward had been weighing up a number of options through the back half of the season, including retirement and a move back to Victoria, but he has opted to remain at the Giants and will play on into 2025.

The 34-year-old has been rejuvenated by a mid-season positional change to the wing under coach Adam Kingsley, which is understood to have played a significant part in his decision to stay at the Giants for another season.

Ward's form and on-field leadership had led to Victorian interest, with North Melbourne among a number of clubs understood to have been keen to lure the veteran for next season, but he will remain at the Giants for his 14th year at the club.

Ward told AFL.com.au earlier this year that he had been contemplating retirement at season's end, but that Kingsley's arrival at the club ahead of the 2023 season had reignited his love for the game.

The highly respected veteran's re-signing is expected to be a significant fillip for the club, with the deal completed just days before its qualifying final against arch rival Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

Learn More 07:31

Ward looms as being a key player in the Giants' quest for a maiden premiership, having kicked 11 goals from 10 games since his mid-year positional switch to the wing.

The contract extension will see Ward add to his 313 games next year, of which 253 have been played with the Giants and 60 with the Bulldogs. He remains the Giants' all-time games record holder.

As revealed by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading earlier this week, Giants youngster Joe Fonti has also signed a contract extension through to 2027. It follows a deal for winger Ryan Angwin penned last week, taking him through to 2026.

The Giants also have deals on the table for free agents Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming, as well as midfielder James Peatling, though all three have attracted significant interest from across the competition.