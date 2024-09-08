The Match Review Officer's findings are in for Saturday's action in week one of finals

Nic Newman clashes with Charlie Cameron during the 2024 elimination final between Carlton and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Nic Newman has copped a monster fine for two seperate incidents in his side's elimination final loss to Brisbane, with a total of seven players cited from Saturday's games.

Newman has been fined a total of $11,250, which can be reduced to $6875 with early guilty pleas, for striking Lions star Lachie Neale in the fourth quarter and engaging in a melee in the first term.

Learn More 00:57

Lewis Young, Will Ashcroft and Logan Morris were also fined for the melee, while Blues skipper Patrick Cripps was cited for striking Jarrod Berry in the third term.

In Sydney, Greater Western Sydney skipper Toby Greene and Sydney star Tom Papley have been fined for a melee on the quarter-time siren.