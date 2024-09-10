Jai Serong, Toby Bedford and Todd Marshall. Pictures: AFL Photos

A lot depends on the fitness of Jack Payne (knee), who will be assessed through the week. If the key defender fails to get up, the obvious replacement for Saturday night's semi-final against Greater Western Sydney is Darragh Joyce, who has played six games in 2024. Harry Sharp (19 disposals and three goals), Jarryd Lyons (39) and Bruce Reville (23 and a goal) were all excellent in the VFL semi-final last weekend and would come under consideration for the sub role or should there be a last-minute mishap. – Michael Whiting

EF sub: Conor McKenna (replaced Jack Payne)

Darragh Joyce during a Brisbane training session at the Gabba on September 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Giants will likely make one change for Saturday night's semi-final against the Lions, with Toby Bedford (calf) set to come back into the side after an injury layoff. Who he replaces will be interesting. Xavier O'Halloran and Toby McMullin will be the likely candidates, given the former was the tactical substitute last week while the latter was subbed out of the game. - Riley Beveridge

QF sub: Xavier O'Halloran (replaced Toby McMullin)

Toby Bedford in action at GWS training on September 3, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Sam Mitchell will be forced to make at least one change for Friday night's semi-final against Port Adelaide after Sam Frost was ruled out of the rest of the season due to a foot injury. SSP signing Ethan Phillips is a like-for-like replacement and played his only AFL game against Port Adelaide in round 10. Jai Serong has been a standout at VFL level and has a compelling case to be picked for his first final. Changkuoth Jiath was unlucky to be overlooked last weekend but is another option the Hawks can consider. Cam Mackenzie has been ruled out for another week after straining his hamstring at training, while Will Day doesn't have a return date just yet. – Josh Gabelich

EF sub: Luke Breust (replaced Jack Gunston)

Changkuoth Jiath in action during Hawthorn's training session at Waverley Park on September 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Although losing by 84 points last week, Port is unlikely to make many changes when it hosts Hawthorn on Friday night. Ace midfielder Zak Butters (ribs) has been cleared to play, but any last-minute hiccups would likely see Quinton Narkle move from the sub into the 22. Todd Marshall would have to be a huge chance to come into the misfiring forward line, although he's played just once in the past eight weeks following a hip injury and subsequent concussion. With the reserves team having finished their SANFL season, there's no immediate form from below, although Josh Sinn and Dylan Williams could be considered as defensive options. – Michael Whiting

QF sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced Zak Butters)