David Barham will seek re-election later this year when his current three-year term on the board ends

David Barham speaks to the media at The Hangar on August 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

DAVID Barham will seek re-election as Essendon president this year after implementing a host of changes to the Bombers in his two years at the helm.

Barham took over the presidency in a tumultuous period for the Bombers at the end of 2022, having been a director at the club since 2015.

With his latest three-year term at the Bombers coming to an end, the experienced sports broadcasting head will be up for re-election ahead of the club's annual general meeting in December.

Barham's presidency started with the sacking of coach Ben Rutten and has seen a focus on stability at the club, with Brad Scott appointed coach, Craig Vozzo joining as the club's chief executive officer and a host of new directors joining the club.

The club has also made new appointments in administration positions as well as the football department, with a new football manager and changes to the list and recruiting department.

It comes as Kevin Sheedy's departure from the board will be formalised later this month. The four-time premiership coach announced last month that he will officially step down from the board at the end of September after joining at the end of 2020.

Essendon will replace Sheedy and is also in the process of filling the board vacancy left by Dean Rioli. Former player Rioli was appointed as a director after the Bombers committed to having an Indigenous board member, however he stepped down from the position.

Under Barham the club embarked on a full external board review, which has recently been completed, as the Bombers look to build a platform to return to success.

The Essendon board appointed former Bomber Andrew Welsh as its vice-president earlier this year, with the 162-gamer being viewed as the natural successor to Barham as president in the future.