Mark O'Connor in action during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IRISHMAN Mark O'Connor has been ruled out of the rest of Geelong's campaign after undergoing knee and wrist surgery in recent days.

The 27-year-old hasn't played at AFL level since starting as the sub against Essendon in round 16 and has struggled with a lingering knee injury for the past few months.

O'Connor played in Geelong's VFL qualifying final loss to Werribee before a decision was made to send the utility in for season-ending surgery last week.

Along with compatriot Zach Tuohy, O'Connor joined Sydney great Tadhg Kennelly as one of only three players from Ireland to win a premiership when the Cats beat the Swans in 2022.

O'Connor featured in 13 of the first 16 rounds before being sent back to the VFL, where he played four straight games and was then sidelined with the knee injury, before making one last attempt to play through the issue late last month.

The County Kerry product is understood to have also required complex wrist surgery this week to fix another injury he has carried across his eighth season in the AFL, which could impact his start to pre-season.

O'Connor has now played 122 games – behind only Tuohy, Jim Stynes, Kennelly, Pearce Hanley and Sean Wight for the most by Irishmen – and is contracted at GMHBA Stadium until the end of 2026 after signing a two-year extension in March.

Geelong expects five-time All-Australian defender Tom Stewart to be ready to return for a preliminary final meeting against the winner of Saturday's semi-final between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Engie Stadium.

Stewart was a late out against the Power last Thursday night due to the hamstring injury he suffered in round 24, before illness forced him home from South Australia on the morning of the game.

Veteran forward Gary Rohan fractured his skull in the VFL on Saturday and underwent surgery on Monday, following the loss to Southport at GMHBA Stadium.