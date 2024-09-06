IF GEELONG forward Shaun Mannagh hadn't finally earned his AFL chance as a 27-year-old, it's likely he would have been part of the Werribee team that knocked over the Cats in last week's VFL qualifying final.
Instead, the proven big-game star was a crucial player in an AFL qualifying final on Thursday night, bringing the traits that served him so well as a VFL goalkicker to the biggest stage of all as his Cats dismantled Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.
It was a surreal feeling for Mannagh, who soaked in the moment post-match after kicking three goals and finishing with a game-high 13 score involvements as one of the best players on the ground against the Power.
Mannagh's former Werribee teammates have also progressed through the first stage of the VFL finals this year, and the Geelong forward hoped they would be smiling to have seen him play a key role at his new club.
"Hopefully they're happy for me because I'm happy for them because they're in a prelim as well," Mannagh said on Thursday night.
"I wouldn't be where I am now without them and going to watch them last week against our VFL team was a bit conflicting because I'm obviously a Geelong player now.
"But I love seeing them do really well and I hope they can go deep.
"If it's a Geelong versus Werribee Grand Final that would be pretty cool, but hopefully they're happy for me because I'm stoked with them."
Mannagh was one of six finals debutants for Geelong on Thursday night, but coach Chris Scott noted that the mature-age recruit probably already boasted the traits of a big-game player after his six-goal Grand Final performance last year in the VFL.
He said he was able to stay more level-headed than he might have as a teenage AFL player, but the early atmosphere at Adelaide Oval and final moments once the game was won had still been special.
"Being that bit older and bit more mature, [you don't ride] the highs and lows. Instead of going up and down you just have a happy medium," he said.
"But to run out in front of 50,000 is pretty special. You want to be on early to try and drown out the noise, and I think we did that and were able to carry that on.
"The whole game was pretty surreal, so soak it all in. The Geelong chant was pretty special. When you probably know the game was won and just seeing our fans and really embracing in the moment."
Mannagh, whose wife, daughter and Mum were on hand to watch Thursday night's finals debut, paid tribute to forwards coach James Rahilly for assisting his development this season as well as fellow half-forwards Gryan Miers, Tyson Stengle and Brad Close.
The group of goalkickers feasted against the Power but would not have been able to do it without the contest work of big men Jeremy Cameron and Shannon Neale.
"A few of the boys kicked three or four goals each and it would have been nice for 'Closey' to get one in his 100th, but he gave off more than he does anyway, so it was a great night and we'll keep turning up," he said.
"I just try to listen and soak in everything I can from them."