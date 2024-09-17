Charlie Ballard will remain in Gold Coast colours until at least the end of 2029

Charlie Ballard celebrates a goal during the R24 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at the MCG on August 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's long-term backline is locked away with Charlie Ballard extending his contract until the end of 2029.

The news, first revealed on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week, comes just a week after Mac Andrew tied himself to the Suns until at least 2030, with a trigger that could unlock a further four years.

Ballard was taken by the Suns with pick No.42 in the 2017 AFL Draft and has played 133 games in his seven seasons.

He has formed a rock-solid key defensive partnership with Andrews and two-time best and fairest winner Sam Collins.

Ballard, who had one year remaining on his existing contract before adding an additional four, told AFL.com.au there was no real decision when it came to signing on.

"I love the place in general. I love the Gold Coast and the guys around my year, we have a great bond," he said.

"Mac's signed a great deal and has been a great teammate. He's proved to be a great player … with Collo and Mac we form a kind of big three, so to have us locked in, I'm pretty happy."

Ballard, 25, played all 23 games this season and learnt to play more of a hybrid role with Andrew's development as a key defender.