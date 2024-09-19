Get all the key information for the 2024 Brownlow Medal Count, including details of AFL.com.au's live Brownlow Tracker

A closer look at the Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL's night of nights is back for another year and it's set to be another thrilling count. Here's everything you need to know.

Key details

The 2024 Brownlow Medal Count will be held on Monday, September 23 at Crown Melbourne.

How to watch and live stream

The 2024 Brownlow Medal will be broadcast live and free in Australia on Channel 7 and 7mate and live streamed on 7Plus from 7.30pm AEST (see full city-by-city details at the bottom of the page).

The night starts with the Red Carpet arrivals before the count gets underway at 8pm AEST.

The coverage will also be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App from 7.30pm AEST. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

To watch the count from overseas, sign up for watchafl.com.au.

BROWNLOW TRACKER Follow the votes as they happen

How to follow online

Instead of just watching the broadcast, fire up your second screen and follow every vote for every player with our live Brownlow Tracker.

The live Brownlow leaderboard will update regularly, and you can 'pin' your favourite players to the top to see how they're going compared to the frontrunners. You can also filter the Brownlow Tracker by club to see how players from your team are faring.

A new and exciting feature of the Tracker this year is the integration of our Brownlow Predictor, so you can see which players are expected to poll in the latter stages of the count, and who's expected to fall away. Just toggle on 'Show Predicted' in the Tracker to activate this feature.

And in case you miss anything, the 'Round by Round' tab is a quick and easy way to look back on the votes for every game during the season.

AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App will also have a live blog of all the action from the red carpet right until the winner is announced.

Get our full Brownlow coverage in our Brownlow Hub

Who's expected to win?

In a tight count, AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor - which corrected tipped Lachie Neale to win the award last year - is expecting a tie between Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps and Collingwood star Nick Daicos, with Neale a further vote behind.

Isaac Heeney, who is ineligible due to being suspended during the year, is expected to lead the count throughout the night, while Errol Gulden, Marcus Bontempelli, Zach Merrett and Caleb Serong are also expected to poll well.

AFL.com.au's final Brownlow Predictor

33 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

33 - Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

32 - Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

26 - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

26 - Errol Gulden (Sydney)

26 - Isaac Heeney (Sydney)

25 - Zach Merrett (Essendon)

23 - Caleb Serong (Fremantle)

Who will take home this year's Brownlow Medal?

What other awards will be announced?

The Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year and NAB AFL Goal of the Year will also be awarded on the night. You can see three finalists for each category here.

The Jim Stynes Community Award winner will also be announced

BROADCAST DETAILS ON SEVEN

2024 Brownlow Medal Red Carpet

Syd and Bris: 7.30pm on 7mate and 7plus

Melb: 7.30pm on Channel 7 and 7plus

Ade: 7.00pm on Channel 7 and 7plus

Perth: 5.30pm on 7mate and 7plus

2024 Charles Brownlow Medal Count

Syd and Bris: 8.00pm on 7mate and 7plus

Melb: 8.00pm on Channel 7 and 7plus

Ade: 7.30pm on Channel 7 and 7plus

Perth: 6.00pm on 7mate and 7plus, 7.00pm on Channel 7 and 7plus