Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Damo and Josh unpack a huge weekend of preliminary finals footy

- The coaching performances of Chris Fagan and John Longmire must be lauded

- Selection headaches loom at Sydney: Mills, McDonald, Fox, Adams?

- We look at a potentially thrilling Brownlow Medal count

