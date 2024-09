Join Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting for AFL Daily

Max Holmes gets a handball away under pressure during round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Praise for Brisbane's B-Grade brigade

- Fish's love affair with Max Holmes, Geelong's biggest threat

- The rise of Jordon Sweet at Port Adelaide

- Unpacking Jack Darling's move to North Melbourne

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.