Hawthorn makes some list changes following its semi-final exit

Cooper Stephens in action during the VFL semi-final between Box Hill and Footscray at Box Hill City Oval on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDER Cooper Stephens and ruck Clay Tucker have been delisted by Hawthorn, with neither having played a senior game for the Hawks.

Stephens played seven AFL matches for Geelong before moving to the Hawks in 2022 as part of a deal that saw Tom Mitchell join Collingwood and Ollie Henry land at the Cats from the Magpies.

However, Stephens could not force his way into Sam Mitchell's side in his two years at the Hawks and has been delisted.

Tucker was recruited via the 2023 mid-season rookie draft as a teenage ruck prospect, but was also unable to make an impact at the top level.

"We'd like to thank Cooper and Clay for the contributions they have given to the Hawks in recent seasons," Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie said.

"While these sorts of decisions always take place at this time of the year, it can be a difficult time for those involved.

"On behalf of the entire club, I'd like to wish both Cooper and Clay the very best in their next chapters."

The Hawks are set to welcome free agent Josh Battle from St Kilda during the trade period, while West Coast defender Tom Barrass has also requested a move to the Hawks.