Cam Rayner competes for the ball during the semi-final between GWS and Brisbane at Engie Stadium on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- A look at this weekend's preliminary final teams

- Will Ken Hinkley still be under pressure if the Power lose to the Swans?

- Chris Fagan stands behind Cam Rayner after a quiet semi-final

- Alastair Clarkson on the pre-finals bye

- Christian Petracca's decision to skip Melbourne's B&F for overseas training camp

