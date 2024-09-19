IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- A look at this weekend's preliminary final teams
- Will Ken Hinkley still be under pressure if the Power lose to the Swans?
- Chris Fagan stands behind Cam Rayner after a quiet semi-final
- Alastair Clarkson on the pre-finals bye
- Christian Petracca's decision to skip Melbourne's B&F for overseas training camp
