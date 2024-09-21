Cam Rayner took his moment in Saturday's preliminary final, turning the game in Brisbane's favour with an epic second half

Cam Rayner celebrates Brisbane's victory over Geelong in the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CAM RAYNER, this is your moment.

As Brisbane went into half-time of Saturday's preliminary final trailing Geelong by 19 points, the Lions needed a rejig.

Their ruckman, Oscar McInerney, was labouring with a dislocated shoulder that would ultimately see him substituted out of the game and sent to hospital.

Geelong's fleet of small forwards had taken control of another final in the second term and looked likely to cause more havoc after the main break. Brisbane needed a hero – or many.

Rayner had been in the spotlight after a quiet semi-final against Greater Western Sydney, when he had gathered eight disposals in the Lions' remarkable comeback. That followed a three-goal game against Carlton in the elimination final rout, but he knew he had more to give, particularly after a Grand Final performance he wasn't happy with last year.

After tallying just four disposals to half-time, Rayner's third term changed the game Brisbane's way. The bullocking, powerful, explosive midfielder's influence has never been told by the numbers but he had a career quarter: 11 disposals, a goal, two behinds and several big moments.

He followed it up with another set of crucial plays in a frantic final quarter, including a big mark and then an even bigger goal, the final major coming from outside-50 on his left foot as it sent the Lions into a second successive Grand Final.

Learn More 02:17

Brisbane picked Rayner as the No.1 pick in the 2017 draft knowing he enjoyed taking on the big moments. He was never going to be a player with a 30-disposal average or a run-all-day midfielder, but Rayner's excitement factor elevated him above the crop. What could he do in a final down the track?

On the MCG, on (nearly) the biggest stage, Rayner answered the call.

CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

That his team is back there for another shot at premiership glory is due to the performances of many – Lachie Neale's third quarter was also significant, Callum Ah Chee's three goals were huge, Kai Lohmann loved the big occasion, Will Ashcroft did Will Ashcroft things, Josh Dunkley assisted in the ruck when required and Hugh McCluggage was outstanding throughout – but Rayner should rightly get plaudits, too.

Learn More 03:47

Brisbane enlisted Richmond premiership skipper Trent Cotchin as a leadership consultant this year, and the former Tigers skipper has worked closely with Rayner. Cotchin's main message has been not to stew over things in games that don't work and to take the next moment as the most important one.

After a quiet first half, Cotchin's missive was front of mind for Rayner.

The game-changing second half came as Rayner this year put together his most consistent campaign where he has (so far) booted a career-best 30 goals and had a run of impactful games.

Next week, as the Lions prepare to take on Sydney's forward-half weapons, including Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner and Tom Papley, the Swans will equally be spending as much time on shutting out Rayner, who showed against the Cats he has more tricks than most of his teammates.

Learn More 07:18

Brisbane enters its second successive flag decider with a self-belief that can't be bought after two comeback wins in a row. Unlike last year's group of first-timers on the final day of September, 18 of Saturday's team will be back next week for a second go.

A couple of months after the 2023 decider, Rayner sat down to rewatch the Grand Final loss to Collingwood. He thought about the ifs and buts and maybes and what he would do differently next time around. Next time around is here.