Fremantle will take picks 9, 10 and 16 into this year's trade period

Justin Longmuir during the quarter-time break of Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S super draft hand is now locked in after Port Adelaide's exit from the finals series, with the Dockers holding three picks inside the first 16 selections.

The Dockers already had their top-10 picks locked in at the end of the home and away season, with their own selection (No.9) and Collingwood's (No.10) already in hand.

But their third first-rounder is tied to the Power and it was confirmed as No.16 on Friday night after Port's preliminary final defeat to Sydney at the SCG.

The Power handed their future selection to the Dockers last year in a deal that helped Port secure their 2023 trade targets.

Pick 10 from the Magpies came to the Dockers in the Lachie Schultz trade last year.

Fremantle will also have pick 27 in the second round, as they hunt Richmond pair Liam Baker and Shai Bolton in the upcoming Continental Tyres Trade Period.

Shai Bolton in action during round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong's exit on Saturday means the Cats will hold pick 15, which is set to be targeted by the Western Bulldogs for wantaway midfielder Bailey Smith.

The Cats also hold picks 35, 53 and 71 in the first four rounds of this year's draft.

The final draft order for the trade period will be confirmed after the Grand Final on Saturday.

2024 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER

ROUND ONE

1 Richmond

2 North Melbourne

3 West Coast

4 Adelaide

5 Melbourne

6 Gold Coast

7 St Kilda

8 Essendon

9 Fremantle

10 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)

11 Carlton

12 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)

13 Hawthorn

14 Greater Western Sydney

15 Geelong

16 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)

17 Brisbane

18 Sydney

19 Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)

20 Gold Coast (North Melbourne assistance package selection)

ROUND TWO

21 Richmond

22 North Melbourne

23 West Coast

24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)

25 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

26 Gold Coast

27 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)

28 Essendon

29 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)

30 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)

31 Carlton

32 Western Bulldogs

33 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)

34 Greater Western Sydney

35 Geelong

36 Port Adelaide

37 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)



ROUND THREE

39 Richmond

40 North Melbourne

41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)

42 Adelaide

43 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)

44 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)

45 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)

46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)

47 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)

48 Collingwood

49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)

50 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)

51 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)

52 Greater Western Sydney

53 Geelong

54 Port Adelaide

55 Brisbane

56 Sydney



ROUND FOUR

57 Richmond

58 North Melbourne

59 West Coast

60 Adelaide

61 Melbourne

62 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)

63 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)

64 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)

65 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)

66 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)

67 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

68 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)

69 Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)

70 Greater Western Sydney

71 Geelong

72 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)

73 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)

74 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)