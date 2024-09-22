FREMANTLE'S super draft hand is now locked in after Port Adelaide's exit from the finals series, with the Dockers holding three picks inside the first 16 selections.
The Dockers already had their top-10 picks locked in at the end of the home and away season, with their own selection (No.9) and Collingwood's (No.10) already in hand.
But their third first-rounder is tied to the Power and it was confirmed as No.16 on Friday night after Port's preliminary final defeat to Sydney at the SCG.
TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news
The Power handed their future selection to the Dockers last year in a deal that helped Port secure their 2023 trade targets.
Pick 10 from the Magpies came to the Dockers in the Lachie Schultz trade last year.
Fremantle will also have pick 27 in the second round, as they hunt Richmond pair Liam Baker and Shai Bolton in the upcoming Continental Tyres Trade Period.
Geelong's exit on Saturday means the Cats will hold pick 15, which is set to be targeted by the Western Bulldogs for wantaway midfielder Bailey Smith.
The Cats also hold picks 35, 53 and 71 in the first four rounds of this year's draft.
The final draft order for the trade period will be confirmed after the Grand Final on Saturday.
2024 INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER
ROUND ONE
1 Richmond
2 North Melbourne
3 West Coast
4 Adelaide
5 Melbourne
6 Gold Coast
7 St Kilda
8 Essendon
9 Fremantle
10 Fremantle (tied to Collingwood)
11 Carlton
12 Gold Coast (tied to Western Bulldogs)
13 Hawthorn
14 Greater Western Sydney
15 Geelong
16 Fremantle (tied to Port Adelaide)
17 Brisbane
18 Sydney
19 Sydney (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
20 Gold Coast (North Melbourne assistance package selection)
ROUND TWO
21 Richmond
22 North Melbourne
23 West Coast
24 St Kilda (tied to Adelaide)
25 Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)
26 Gold Coast
27 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
28 Essendon
29 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
30 Hawthorn (tied to Collingwood)
31 Carlton
32 Western Bulldogs
33 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
34 Greater Western Sydney
35 Geelong
36 Port Adelaide
37 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
38 Melbourne (tied to Sydney)
ROUND THREE
39 Richmond
40 North Melbourne
41 Richmond (tied to West Coast)
42 Adelaide
43 St Kilda (tied to Melbourne)
44 Western Bulldogs (tied to Gold Coast)
45 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
46 Gold Coast (tied to Essendon)
47 Richmond (tied to Fremantle)
48 Collingwood
49 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Carlton)
50 Melbourne (tied to Western Bulldogs)
51 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
52 Greater Western Sydney
53 Geelong
54 Port Adelaide
55 Brisbane
56 Sydney
ROUND FOUR
57 Richmond
58 North Melbourne
59 West Coast
60 Adelaide
61 Melbourne
62 Carlton (tied to Gold Coast)
63 Fremantle (tied to St Kilda)
64 North Melbourne (tied to Essendon)
65 Carlton (tied to Fremantle)
66 Richmond (tied to Collingwood)
67 Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)
68 Carlton (tied to Western Bulldogs)
69 Brisbane (tied to Hawthorn)
70 Greater Western Sydney
71 Geelong
72 Richmond (tied to Port Adelaide)
73 Gold Coast (tied to Brisbane)
74 Hawthorn (tied to Sydney)