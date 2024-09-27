James Jordon won a premiership with Melbourne three years ago. As an unused sub. Now he plans to be a major part of Sydney's flag assault

James Jordon celebrates a goal during the R13 match between Sydney and Geelong at the SCG on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES Jordon had always seemed destined for Sydney.

Growing up in Yarrawonga, a couple of country towns across from John Longmire's birthplace of Corowa, Jordon had run into the Sydney premiership coach as a boy on many of Longmire's regular trips home over the off-season and wondered whether their journeys would cross paths again.

A lifelong Swans fan, and a talented young footballer making waves in the junior pathway programs at the time, Jordon had certainly hoped that would be the case. Even if it only appeared a pipedream at the time.

Jordon and his mum had driven down to Melbourne for the victorious 2012 Grand Final, again spotting Longmire at the parade on the Friday, before watching their beloved Swans overcome the Hawks from their hotel room the next day. He still celebrates that afternoon as one of the defining moments of his childhood.

An even bigger dream appeared close to eventuating in Jordon's draft year, when Sydney had long loomed as the hard-working midfielder's most likely landing spot before Melbourne ultimately pounced early at pick No.33. Even still, the work the Swans had put into him throughout that season came to fruition a couple of years later.

With Jordon tossing up a free agency decision at around this time last year, Sydney was the first to come calling. Other clubs registered an interest, but for the 23-year-old onballer only one option stood out. He took the opportunity, joined the Swans, and on Saturday will pull on the famous red and white jumper in a Grand Final.

Learn More 08:31

"It's quite funny how it worked out," Jordon told AFL.com.au this week.

"Growing up, going for Sydney, I remember in 2012 mum and I were actually at the parade. Now I'm going to be standing up there myself, it's going to be pretty special. We went to the parade and did all of that sort of stuff, so it's pretty cool now that 12 years later I'm going to be running out there.

"It's been an amazing season and I'm very proud and honoured to be playing for this football club. For the year that we've had, it's a bloody good team to be part of. We've got some superstars and a lot of selfless players as well. To be playing in a Grand Final this weekend, this was the reason why I came. I'm very excited."

Longmire hosted the Jordons for a dinner back near Yarrawonga after his free agency signing was confirmed last summer. The Sydney coach was understandably rapt to be bringing in yet another quality recruit, but also one with a touch of premiership experience under his belt as well.

Jordon was part of Melbourne's 2021 premiership team. Sort of. An unused substitute for that famous night against the Western Bulldogs, he got the medal but now understandably wants more. A key part of Sydney's plans this season, playing and starting in all 25 games so far, Jordon is desperate to add another medal to his collection.

Luke Parker is Sydney's only other premiership player set to feature this Saturday – Joel Hamling is another, but won't play this weekend – though the midfielder was also a substitute on his special day in 2012. Parker has already spoken to the group about his experience this week, with Jordon also likely to be relied upon at some point.

James Jordon, Dane Rampe and Luke Parker celebrate after the R22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"All finals are massive games," Jordon said.

"To be around that group in 2021, it was very special and something that I'll never forget. But this week, just to be part of it and to play at the MCG and to get that normal experience, it's something I'm looking forward to.

"Since that 2021 flag, it's something that you aim for every year. It was definitely a driving factor to get out there this time, so to do it in front of my family and friends this weekend, they obviously weren't there in 2021 … it's definitely a driving factor."

James Jordon and Simon Goodwin after the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final in Perth on September 25. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordon's role this weekend remains undecided. A tagger for much of the year, he wasn't handed a run-with job the last time Sydney met Brisbane back in July. But the possibilities are endless for Longmire and the Swans coaches, should they want to put their 'padlock' on a Lions star.

Having done jobs on running half-backs like Lachie Whitfield, Jordan Clark and Tom Stewart this year, as well as equally effective roles on pure midfielders like Nick Daicos, Zach Merrett, Sam Walsh and Zak Butters, Jordon could go to anyone.

Learn More 00:30

So, will it be the dual Brownlow Medal winner in Lachie Neale? Brisbane's ageless star in Dayne Zorko? Or will he be tasked to quell the forward-half influence of Hugh McCluggage? Sydney is understandably keeping its cards close to its chest for now, though all options are on the table.

"I'm a competitive person, so I love the challenge of going up against the best," he said.

"Brisbane's got a lot of quality players through there. Lachie Neale is a two-time Brownlow Medal winner, Dayne Zorko has had a great year, Hugh McCluggage played really well against us last time. I didn't tag the last time we played them, so I'll do whatever the coach says.

"You're around the contest a lot more when you're tagging an inside midfielder. When I was tagging Lachie Whitfield and Jordan Clark, you had to watch their overlap run because they're really damaging in different ways. You look at their strengths during the week and where you can take that away from them."

Jordon has seen Sydney premiership heroes in the flesh before, even if it was during the side's 2012 Grand Final parade. Now, he's desperate to become one himself. And, having already been on the game's biggest stage before, he's not afraid to let his mind wander to what that feeling might be like again this Saturday.

Learn More 20:25

"It's only human to think that way," Jordon said.

"But that's the beauty of being up in Sydney. You can still go about your week as normal. Once we get down to Melbourne, we'll embrace it all. I'm very excited at the moment, but I'm sure those nerves will kick in once we get down there.

"I've got my partner's family, my family and a few mates going, which will be great. Mum actually mentioned 2012 to me the other day. She said it wasn't that long ago that we were all down there."