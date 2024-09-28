Kai Lohmann celebrates winning the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

BIG GAMES call for big-game players. Kai Lohmann officially joined the Big Game Player Club on Saturday with a Grand Final to remember.

The Brisbane Lions livewire kickstarted his side's premiership charge in the flag decider with its first two goals in the opening quarter. He kicked the first of a barnstorming second term. And for good measure finished with a fourth goal after a high-flying grab in the fourth quarter.

For Lohmann, who strongly considered returning to Victoria last year when clubs were chasing the out-of-contract forward and he couldn't break into the Lions' forward half, he knew things were going his way.

"I love the big moments. I just want to always play my role and not be too selfish but when I get my opportunities I want to take them with both hands. I want to keep rolling and if I'm feeling good, then the boys know I'm feeling good as well," he told AFL.com.au in Brisbane's euphoric rooms post-game.

The 21-year-old etched his name in Brisbane folklore in just his 35th game with a standout performance as the Lions trounced Sydney by 10 goals. It came after Lohmann started on the interchange before being deployed to energise the Lions' forward mix with his two first-term goals on their way to their first premiership since 2003.

"I started on the pine which I don't mind doing. I come on and make an impact. I just tried to do that as soon as I came on the ground. Cal (Ah Chee) could've had a shot so it was pretty selfless from him. Then the second one I just chucked on the left and it went through which was very good," he said.

The third goal at the start of the second quarter came from the MCC members pocket as Lohmann used the breeze to slot a cracking goal to again supercharge the Lions on their brilliant second-term run that was premiership-winning.

"For that goal I was thinking about hitting Charlie (Cameron) on the lead but he was a bit covered so I just hit it and the wind brought it back. I was pumped with that one, that was bloody good seeing that one go through," he said.

The lure to come back to Victoria was strong last year, with Hawthorn and Essendon among his suitors. The Western Bulldogs had also been keen at the end of 2022.

"This is the best feeling I've ever had in my life. It's very, very surreal and very raw," he said.

"It means a lot. I was weighing up my options last year and to stick around and get the silverware, which is why I stuck around, is just amazing and it's quite raw at the moment."

Lohmann had only played eight games across his first two years at the Lions and was sidelined for the finals series with a collarbone injury in 2023 as Brisbane reached the Grand Final.

He started this year with three games as the substitute but could see an opening in their forward half, with Lincoln McCarthy's knee injury seeing a vacancy in attack. He took his chance, finishing the year with 36 goals, in third place of the Telstra AFL Rising Star and now with a premiership medal. Lohmann said he believed he could find this level.

"I thought so. I haven't really had an off-season and full pre-season in the last few years and even in my draft season I didn't, so with a full pre-season I gave myself a chance. I started the first three games as a sub and talking to 'Fages' (coach Chris Fagan) every week I wanted to know how I could get in and how I could improve. It's worth it," he said.

He is also ready to back it up. The flash of blond hair, high marks, bigger celebrations and lots of goals are only going to be seen more and more.

"Hopefully I can get a good pre-season in, work on the stuff I need to and then I can be a better player next year," he said.