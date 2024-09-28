Joe Daniher during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF JOE Daniher is to retire following Brisbane's premiership win, his coach Chris Fagan doesn't know anything about it.

Reports emerged on Grand Final eve the Lions' full-forward was weighing up his future beyond 2024, despite being contracted for next year.

Daniher had another huge impact in Brisbane's 60-point win, kicking 2.4 from 16 disposals that included eight marks and four clearances when he went in to back-up ruck for Darcy Fort.

He kicked Brisbane's final goal in the dying minutes and was mobbed by a dozen teammates as he celebrated with vigour he rarely uses.

Speaking post-match, Fagan said he didn't know anything about Daniher's plans.

"Someone mentioned that to me when I got interviewed just after the game. That's the first I've heard of it, so I'm not going to comment on that," he said.

"I don't know whether there's any truth in it or not.

"I guess if there is you'll all find out at some point in time, but I certainly don't know anything about it at the moment."

Daniher was nowhere to be seen in the Brisbane dressing-room following its win, spending time with his family in an adjoining room.

He has played 204 career games, the past 96 with Brisbane after moving north from Essendon following the 2020 season.