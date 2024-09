The Match Review Officer's findings from the 2024 Grand Final are in

Josh Dunkley during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Josh Dunkley will be a little lighter in the back pocket after his side's stunning Grand Final win after he was cited for tripping.

Dunkley has been fined $1875, which can be reduced to $1250 with an early guilty plea, for tripping Sydney's Hayden McLean in the first quarter.

Saturday's win was Dunkley's second premiership after his win with the Western Bulldogs in 2016, while he's also lost Grand Finals at both clubs (in 2021 and 2023).