Braydon Preuss says he would be keen to find a new home after being delisted by the Giants last month

Braydon Preuss handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

JOURNEYMAN Braydon Preuss has signalled he would like another opportunity at the top level after being delisted by Greater Western Sydney.

The 29-year-old ruckman was delisted in September from his third club after managing just 10 games across four seasons at the Giants.

Prior to his stint at the Giants, Preuss played eight games at North Melbourne and 10 at Melbourne, where he was the second-in-line to All-Australians Todd Goldstein and Max Gawn.

Despite still recovering from a back injury, Preuss told AFL.com.au's Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday that if given an opportunity to play again at the highest level, he would take it with both hands.

"I'm pretty realistic about it," Preuss. said.

"I think most clubs just want to see me play and get through games of football.

"I feel like my avenue is to play VFL next year, but yeah if any club comes calling I'd take it with both hands."

The 207cm ruck spent a large period of his time at the Giants rehabbing his back, and said that there was a time when he considered retiring from the sport.

"Obviously it (retirement) does go through your head," Preuss said.

"If there was an opportunity to play VFL/AFL again I think I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I didn’t take it, so I'm going to give it my best shot again."

"I had the meeting with Jase (McCartney) a couple of months ago when I hurt my back again. The meeting went for 45 seconds. I knew I was done at the Giants." - Braydon Preuss. — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 2, 2024

Preuss said his back was feeling good and is looking forward to the progress he can make prior to Christmas.

"It's going well (the injury)," he said.

"All the tests I'm doing at the moment, it's tracking well, so I'm pretty excited to see where I can get in the next few months."

In the meantime, Preuss is heading to Italy in November where he will get married.