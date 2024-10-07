Gold Coast farewells strong-marking forward after late-career cameo in Queensland, following more than a decade in Melbourne

Levi Casboult in action during Gold Coast's clash with Richmond in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN Gold Coast forward Levi Casboult has announced his retirement, ending an AFL career that spanned 198 games across 15 seasons with two clubs.

Casboult played 134 games and kicked 156 goals in 12 seasons with Carlton, having been drafted at pick 44 in the rookie draft at the end of 2010. He moved to the Suns at the end of the 2021 season, playing a further 54 games across three years and kicking 59 goals.

The 34-year-old played just three games for the Suns this season as new coach Damien Hardwick looked to give opportunities to young key forward Jed Walter, while trying a more mobile forward line.

“It’s been a long time coming, I can look back and say I got the most out of myself and I left no stone unturned over 15 years,” Casboult said.

“I have met so many incredible people and I will always be grateful for everything my career has given me.

“My greatest achievement is my family and I think that coincides with when I started playing my best footy, it gave me such a good perspective on life and a greater purpose.

“I’m now looking forward to weekends with the family, caravanning together, watching kids’ sport, supporting Hayley as she chases her dreams, and embracing my favourite role yet - just being Dad.”

Suns football manager Wayne Campbell said Casboult had made a strong contribution to both his AFL clubs.

“Levi has compiled an incredible AFL career for both the Gold Coast Suns and Carlton and we congratulate him on everything he has achieved in the game,” Campbell said.

“In football you come across many impressive people and Levi sits comfortably in that realm. He has made our club better and we are forever grateful for having him at the Suns.”