Graham Wright speaks with media during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on October 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has landed a coup, with Graham Wright joining the Blues' as their next chief executive officer.

Wright, who steered Hawthorn and then Collingwood's football department to premierships, has been lured to the Blues to be Brian Cook's successor as CEO.

The significant move is set to be announced on Wednesday and will see a handover take place between Cook and Wright.

Wright stepped away from Collingwood after last year's premiership for an extended break overseas and departed the Pies officially in August.

He has been in demand since then, with Adelaide chasing him as a senior football figure in its department, the new Tasmanian side making enquiries on his availability and the AFL also in contact with Wright about a possible role in the football operations department.

However, after being a list manager with the Hawks, and then football boss at Hawthorn and Collingwood, Wright has had aspirations to be a CEO and will take the reins of the Blues as they chase their first flag since 1995.

The club has been looking at possibilities for their next CEO and Cook has been involved in the process of appointing Wright, along with president Luke Sayers and the Carlton board.