Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Jake Stringer, James Peatling and Dan Houston. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape every day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

HOUSTON TRADE STANDSTILL

TRADE talks on Dan Houston's future will drag on through the weekend as clubs search for more chips to get a deal done, with Collingwood's six-year offer putting the Pies in a strong position.

But any three-club trade involving Port Adelaide, Gold Coast and Collingwood and including Jack Lukosius, John Noble, Joe Richards and Houston remains some way off as North Melbourne continues to hover with its future first-round draft pick on the table as part of its pitch for Houston, and Carlton doesn't give up the chase.

Collingwood is keen on Houston, with its contract offer extending the dual All-Australian by two more years than his current remaining four seasons to the end of 2030, but the Pies need the Suns' No.13 pick to on-trade to the Power as part of a package if they are to land the gun half-back.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Sunday, the Pies were keen on trading Noble and their future first-round pick for the Suns' picks 13 and 23, although the Suns have not wanted to include No.23 in the deal.

Learn More 08:08

It has left things at a stalemate, with a host of clubs chasing the Suns for the selection. Gold Coast has looked to deal with Collingwood for the pick given its interest in luring Noble, who is contracted for two more years, to the club.

The Pies have been considering how to retain a selection in this year's draft while also recruiting Houston, while the Power have prioritised getting into this year's draft if they are to let Houston return home to Melbourne.

Clubs could also explore separating the trades for players and picks if things don't progress over coming days.

Carlton has strongly hunted the Suns' pick 13 by offering their future first and second-round picks, but given that would take a strong hand of picks to get done, wouldn't be left with much else to add to a Houston deal beyond the early pick. Gold Coast's decision has remained crucial to the pursuit for the Port playmaker.

Dan Houston during Port Adelaide's game against Melbourne in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Alastair Clarkson met with Houston recently and is keen for him to get to Arden Street, with the Roos also chasing Western Bulldog Caleb Daniel.

All of the significant deals are expected to hold over until next week, with little progress made on Tom Barrass' move to Hawthorn. That had been considered a possible earlier mover given it has fewer deals linked to it, but there have been little developments on the trade. – Callum Twomey

GIANTS TAKE NEXT STRINGER STEPS

GREATER Western Sydney is prepared to tentatively progress on its interest in Essendon forward Jake Stringer.

After further discussions on Thursday, the Giants would like to bring in the Bombers veteran but a final call will likely depend on further background work and whether a suitable trade price can be agreed.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Stringer has met with key Giants officials, including coach Adam Kingsley, and wants to head to New South Wales on a two-year deal.

However, he is contracted at Essendon for next season and the Bombers are adamant it would take "adequate compensation" for the Giants to secure his signature ahead of next Wednesday night's trade deadline.

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal for Essendon against Geelong in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

As reported on AFL.com.au on Wednesday, Essendon would be expected to target more than pick No.56 in a trade from GWS should it elect to pursue a move for the veteran goalkicker.

"I won't speculate on that (Stringer's asking price), given no official [trade] request has been made. But like any other player, the fact that Jake's a contracted player it would need to be adequate compensation," Bombers list boss Matt Rosa told AFL.com.au's Gettable on Thursday.

"As we're aware, the Giants have shown some interest. We caught up with GWS over the weekend and they expressed that Jake is someone that they potentially could be keen to explore.

"We're speaking with Paul Connors and Robbie D'Orazio daily, keeping in constant contact with Jake's management group, and we'll work through that one as more information comes to light."

The Giants hold picks No.15, 16, 21, 37, 53, 56 and 74 in this year's draft, with the Bombers likely to target 2024 selections as they look to accumulate points to match an early bid on Academy prospect Isaac Kako.

Despite also holding some preliminary interest in Stringer's Essendon teammate Dylan Shiel, the Giants are now considered unlikely to pursue a move for the veteran midfielder after securing youngster Conor Stone to a fresh two-year deal earlier on Thursday. – Riley Beveridge

Dylan Shiel in action during Essendon's clash against Gold Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BOMBERS PONDER OPTIONS ON TOP PICK

ESSENDON has conceded it will be difficult to move up the draft order and get in ahead of an Isaac Kako bid, with the Bombers now listening to rival offers for their No.9 selection.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Wednesday, Melbourne is among the teams expected to come hard for pick No.9 as Essendon ponders moving the selection back or into the future to avoid it being absorbed by an earlier bid on Kako.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Gettable on Thursday, Bombers list manager Matt Rosa revealed the club had tried to get up the order but said it is unlikely such a possibility would eventuate.

"We've explored that," Rosa said.

"We've spoken to some clubs ahead of us to see if there's the potential of moving up. But I think, as time goes on, we've really realised that it's going to be hard to potentially move up in this draft. Everyone is valuing those high picks. It's something that we'll keep exploring, but I would say it's unlikely at this stage."

Isaac Kako celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's Marsh U18 National Championships Boys match against Vic Country on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Instead, Essendon is more likely to move the pick back – subsequently amassing more points to match a bid on Kako – or into the future, to ensure it doesn't get lost completely when a bid on the small forward is placed.

"We're still living in a space where we're just assessing all of our options," Rosa said.

"We have had some offers and some interest in that pick No.9, whether it be for us to move back and potentially move into the future. We're in a position where we've just really got to listen to all opportunities.

"Clearly, the pointy end of this draft is strong. It would need to be quite a special offer for us to consider giving up that pick No.9 at this stage. But we're listening to all options at the moment."

Essendon could wait through the Trade Period and into draft night before deciding on whether it shifts pick No.9, with the club hopeful of using three or four selections at this year's draft. – Riley Beveridge

GIANTS PUSH FOR TWO PICKS

GREATER Western Sydney has been keen on Adelaide's future second-round pick and selection No.46 in this year's draft in exchange for midfielder James Peatling.

But the Crows are not expected to hand over the selections, with more negotiations likely in coming days.

Adelaide's future second-round pick is set to be the central part of the trade talks between the clubs, with the Giants starting with an eye on the Crows' second remaining pick this season as well (No.46 is Adelaide's next selection after its pick No.4).

James Peatling celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Crows won the race for the in-demand Peatling, with the improved midfielder requesting a trade last week after having a four-year offer to remain at the Giants.

The 24-year-old played 19 games this season for the Giants, with the Crows looking to land their trifecta of targets after already securing free agent Isaac Cumming and trade recruit Alex Neal-Bullen. – Callum Twomey

POWER FORWARD ON HOLD

QUINTON Narkle remains without a contract for 2025, but at least a couple of clubs are monitoring his situation.

The 26-year-old played 13 of the final 14 games of 2024 for Port Adelaide, including all three finals against Geelong, Hawthorn and Sydney.

Quinton Narkle in action during Port Adelaide's preliminary final against Sydney on September 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Narkle has been told to wait until after the trade period to see if there is a spot for him at Alberton next year, after being the sub eight times this season.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Power are trying to execute trades for Gold Coast forward Jack Lukosius and Collingwood small forward Joe Richards – both have requested trades to Port Adelaide – while also dealing with Dan Houston's desire to return to Victoria.

Narkle has played 16 games for Port Adelaide since arriving via last year’s Mid-Season Rookie Draft after being delisted by Geelong at the end of 2022, following 41 appearances for the Cats.

The West Australian spent the 2023 pre-season with Richmond before joining Essendon's VFL program and remains a player of interest for clubs across the competition, with some eyeing him as a delisted free agent.

Francis Evans is also unsigned for 2025, despite playing 17 games in 2024 after 10 last year having been signed as a delisted free agent. – Josh Gabelich

Quinton Narkle celebrates a goal during round 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NGA REZONE IN THE WORKS

THE REZONING of Next Generation Academy regions is continuing for the AFL, with decisions expected to come in 2025.



Clubs were informed earlier this year as part of the League's competitive balance review that the AFL would be reassessing the zones given to clubs for the NGAs.



It comes as Tasmania's entrance to the AFL draws closer, with North Melbourne currently holding the Tasmanian zone for its Indigenous and multicultural region. Darwin has been targeted by the Roos as a region given Gold Coast has lost priority access there.

Decisions on the new zones would be communicated in 2025 but a transition period would likely ensue for any changing of zones if clubs have already signed up players to their Academies before any potential changes.

The NGA process also takes in school programs and game development opportunities, with decisions on new zones taking in club feedback as well as demographics from the regions and draft history according to certain areas. – Callum Twomey

COACHING MOVES AHEAD

FORMER Port Adelaide assistant Luke Kelly is speaking with Melbourne clubs about filling one of the last remaining coaching vacancies for 2025 as clubs look to finalise their off-field structures.

Melbourne needs to bolster its assistant stocks after the departures of Greg Stafford and new West Coast coach Andrew McQualter, while St Kilda is yet to replace departed VFL coach Jake Batchelor.

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter on September 30, 2024 after his appointment. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Carlton coach David Teague and ex-Port Adelaide and Essendon assistant Nathan Bassett have both been linked to the Melbourne vacancies.

Kelly left Port Adelaide at the end of this season after three years as assistant midfield coach, working on the team's stoppage work and coordinating training and education programs.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

His coaching experience at the top level stretches back to a stint at the Western Bulldogs, where he was a football analyst during the 2016 premiership season before moving to Greater Western Sydney for five years, which included a season as VFL coach.

The assistant coach was out of contact at a time when Port Adelaide wanted to add more experience to its coaching program, targeting former Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew unsuccessfully for the role.

Vacancies remain at West Coast and Fremantle, with the Eagles holding an assistant spot open until McQualter was appointed. The Dockers are interviewing for an assistant coach after backline coach Matthew Boyd's departure to Collingwood. – Nathan Schmook

AFL'S NEW TALENT HEAD

THE AFL has appointed Nicky Couston as the stand-in head of talent after the departure of Grant Williams.

As Inside Trading reported on Saturday, Williams will leave the AFL industry after more than two decades for an engineering role outside of the game.

After attending the Telstra AFL Draft Combine, Williams will exit the position this month.

The League communicated to clubs on Thursday that Couston, the national wellbeing manager, would be the acting head of talent pathways.

The AFL is expected to advertise for the position in time. – Callum Twomey