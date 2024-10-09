Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

SWANS KNOCK BACK FIRST PARKER OFFER

SYDNEY has rebuffed North Melbourne's initial approach for Luke Parker after the Kangas opened negotiations for the contracted midfielder.

North Melbourne started talks by putting up pick No.62 for Parker in the initial chats between the two clubs, with discussions expected to rumble on across the next few days.

The Swans have been keen to secure a far more significant package for Parker, who has played 293 games for the club and remains contracted for 2025. He has already requested a trade to Arden Street, where he's set to take up a multi-year offer.

North Melbourne landed West Coast veteran Jack Darling in exchange for pick No.67 on Monday, though it's unlikely negotiations around Parker's future will be as routine.

The Kangas are currently stocked with picks No.2, 25, 44 and 62 in this year's draft, while the club also has its full suite of next year's selections at its disposal.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Gettable on Monday, Sydney list boss Chris Keane suggested talks on Parker's value wouldn't be as simple as a swap of later selections.

"It's not as straightforward as other people think," Keane said.

"We'll get to work with North Melbourne and go through that. He's obviously a very valuable player for us and has been over the journey. He's been a star of our football club and probably more widely the AFL community as well.

"I think [the deal] just needs to represent the fact that he's contracted and the opportunity North Melbourne is providing him." – Riley Beveridge

Luke Parker at the SCG ahead of the 2024 qualifying final against GWS. Picture: Phil Hillyard

STRINGER KEEN ON GIANTS

JAKE Stringer wants to play with Greater Western Sydney next year as the Giants get closer to making a call on the Essendon forward.

However, the Bombers would be expected to target more than pick 56 in a trade for the goalkicker should the Giants pursue him.

Stringer has a year remaining on his deal at the Bombers, worth around $400,000, but has been looking for a longer contract.

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants have explored that interest, including coach Adam Kingsley meeting the forward, and are expected to have decided by the end of the week whether to commit to the pursuit.

GWS holds picks 15, 16, 21, 37, 53, 56 and 74 in this year's draft and is expected to target a future second-round pick as part of the deal for losing James Peatling to Adelaide.

But the Bombers would be targeting a return stronger than 56 if Stringer was to leave.

Teammate Jayden Laverde is not expected to change clubs, with no firm suitors emerging for the key defender, who also has a year to run on his deal at Essendon. – Callum Twomey

NEW PICK IN CLUBS' SIGHTS

A NEW pick market has emerged, with the clubs chasing Gold Coast's pick 13 also putting forward their offers for Fremantle's No.11 selection.

Collingwood, Carlton, Melbourne, the Western Bulldogs and Sydney are all hunting the Suns' No.13 pick, with the Pies and Blues chasing it in the hopes it can unlock their trade pursuit of Port Adelaide's Dan Houston.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

But with the Pies considered the leaders for the Suns' choice given John Noble's trade request to Gold Coast, clubs have also turned their attention to the Dockers' No.11 pick.

Melbourne, which AFL.com.au reported on Monday was offering a future first-round pick for the Dockers' pick, are among the clubs interested, with Carlton, the Bulldogs, North Melbourne and Collingwood also keen on the Dockers' pick.

Fremantle would be willing to trade it into 2025 for a future first-round pick, but likely only if a deal for Shai Bolton falls through.

The Dockers have two of their three first-round picks (No.10 and 18) on the table for the Richmond star. If two first-round picks are used in a deal for Bolton, the Dockers would be expected to keep their remaining choice to use at this year's draft.

Shai Bolton in action during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The ongoing negotiations between Fremantle and Richmond would mean the Suns' pick, which will definitely be traded, remains the hottest chip. But clubs are also preparing for the next pick-swapping opportunity.

The Demons are actively pushing for another early selection in this year's draft to go with their No.5 pick.

Essendon will look at ways to push up the board from their No.9 spot to get ahead of a bid on Next Generation Academy talent Isaac Kako, but will also consider pushing back down the order or shifting picks into next year.

Clubs, including Melbourne, are expected to come hard at the Bombers for the No.9 pick using future first and second-round selections, which would open the door for Essendon to slide out and match Kako with later picks. – Callum Twomey

NO TALKS YET ON MACRAE

JACK Macrae requested a trade out of the Whitten Oval exactly one month ago, but the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda are yet to discuss the proposed move at all.

The three-time All-Australian is contracted until the end of 2027 but pursuing a fresh start at a second club after losing his spot in Luke Beveridge's side this year.

Macrae started the season in the VFL and played three games for Footscray in 2024, around four games as sub in 19 appearances, including the elimination final.

The 30-year-old nominated the Saints a week after requesting the trade, but the Bulldogs are understood to still be waiting to hear from St Kilda.

St Kilda is armed with picks 7, 8, 27 and 47 following the compensation they received after losing free agent Josh Battle to Hawthorn.

Jack Macrae warms up ahead of round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Simon Dalrymple, the Saints' new talent identification and player movement manager, selected Macrae at pick No. 6 in the 2012 AFL Draft when he was the Bulldogs' national recruiting manager and is understood to be a key figure in the recruitment push.

The Dogs aren't pushing Macrae out the door and don't desperately need to move his lucrative contract off their books, with negotiations to include who pays what.

Western Bulldogs list boss Sam Power will be aiming to extract St Kilda's second-round pick - currently No.27 - but the early expectation is this trade might not be resolved until deadline day, if at all.

Bailey Smith has also requested a trade to Geelong, while Caleb Daniel is considering whether to move to North Melbourne or stay at the Bulldogs.

The Dogs are wary of what happened to Melbourne last off-season, where James Jordon and James Harmes departed before Angus Brayshaw was medically retired, which left the Demons with depth issues.

Xavier O'Halloran remains a trade target for the Bulldogs and has been offered a three-year contract to move from Greater Western Sydney, but the Giants are determined to retain the contracted midfielder. – Josh Gabelich

GIANTS HOLD FIRM ON DERKSEN

GREATER Western Sydney continues to reiterate it will not trade Wade Derksen after knocking back Melbourne's initial advances for the contracted tall.

The Demons and the Giants have spoken on Derksen's future this week, with Melbourne tossing around proposals for a potential trade. But those ideas were instantly rejected, with GWS remaining steadfast that the 23-year-old will stay in Sydney next season.

As revealed by AFL.com.au back in September, Derksen has requested a trade to Melbourne despite being contracted at the Giants for 2025.

Wade Derksen celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's VFL clash against Collingwood on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants have remained adamant throughout the process that they wish to retain Derksen, having already lost free agents Harry Perryman (Collingwood) and Isaac Cumming (Adelaide) to start the player movement window.

James Peatling has also rejected a contract offer at the Giants and requested a trade to Adelaide, while Conor Stone (Essendon) and Xavier O'Halloran (Western Bulldogs) are other Giants to have attracted interest from rival clubs.

Derksen, a 194cm mid-season pickup, is yet to debut at AFL level but has shown plenty of promise and versatility as a tall forward and defender in the VFL, while he has also shown his potential as a mobile ruck option. – Riley Beveridge

BLUES DUO EXPECTED TO STAY

CARLTON pair Matt Kennedy and Lewis Young look more likely to remain at the Blues, with no firm takers for the contracted duo.

Kennedy and Young were encouraged to explore their trade options at their exit meetings last month, but there has been no movement on any potential trades ahead of next week's deadline.

Midfielder Kennedy has one season remaining on his current deal and Young has two years to run, with Young having some preliminary interest from clubs outside of Victoria. However, the former Western Bulldogs backman, like Kennedy, has not been interested in entertaining a move outside of the state.

Kennedy will be a free agent at Carlton next year should he remain beyond this season, which is viewed as the likely scenario unless a club enters the mix late. – Callum Twomey

Matt Kennedy in action during the round two clash between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WAITING GAME FOR DEMON

MARTY Hore remains in limbo at Melbourne and will have to wait until after the trade period before the Demons make a final decision on his future.

The 28-year-old is in a similar position to Adam Tomlinson, with both defenders without contracts for 2025.

Hore was signed by Melbourne at the start of last year's pre-season supplemental selection period, two years after being delisted by the Demons.

The 190cm intercept defender played the first three games of 2024 and the last three around thumb and calf injuries, after earning another shot in the AFL on the back of a dominant 2023 in the VFL for Williamstown.

Adam Treloar tackles Marty Hore during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Tomlinson has attracted varying levels of interest from Collingwood, Gold Coast and St Kilda in the off-season and a move for him to a third club will enhance Hore's chances of securing another deal at the Demons.

Hore played 14 games in his first stint with Melbourne – all in 2019 – before his three-year stint ended after he missed all of 2021 due to a knee reconstruction.

Melbourne is open to re-signing Hore but won't offer him another contract until it concludes its business in the trade period. – Josh Gabelich

SWAN'S FUTURE IN THE AIR

JACOB Konstanty's hopes of finding a new AFL home could be on hold until next month as clubs weigh up list spots.

Konstanty, a top-20 pick for Sydney two years ago, remains without a deal for 2025. He was not part of Sydney's initial group of delistings that were announced over the weekend.

Clubs are considering the small forward, but indications are they may wait until the delisted free agency window, if he is cut by the Swans, to swoop on him.

Waiting until then would allow clubs to not have to strike a trade if they are interested in the 19-year-old, who didn't make his AFL debut over the past two years with the Swans. – Callum Twomey