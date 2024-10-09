Collingwood is chasing Justin Reid as its head of football

Adelaide head of footy Justin Reid on the opening day of the 2024 Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE list manager Justin Reid is on Collingwood's radar as the Magpies continue their search for Graham Wright’s full-time replacement as head of football.

Former Carlton senior coach Brendon Bolton spent the 2024 season as Collingwood's football boss, but won't continue in that role at the AIA Centre.

Wright joined Carlton on Wednesday as deputy CEO after taking a sabbatical this season and will complete a handover with Brian Cook at Princes Park over the next 12 months.

The Magpies have pursued other experienced football administrators this year to bolster the football department around 2023 premiership coach Craig McRae.

Port Adelaide GM Chris Davies chose to remain in South Australia and continue the project at Alberton alongside Ken Hinkley.

Brisbane football boss Danny Daly was also pursued by Collingwood before confirming earlier this week he will remain at the Lions after considering roles at both the Magpies and West Coast.

Collingwood has been prepared for these decisions behind the scenes and has been considering other candidates in recent weeks, including Reid.

Reid has spent the past decade building the Crows' list after being appointed at the end of 2014, following a 14-year stint as a player manager at what was then Elite Sports Properties.

Under Reid’s watch, the Crows have recently recruited Jordan Dawson and Izak Rankine in blockbuster trades. In the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, Adelaide has landed Isaac Cumming and Alex Neal-Bullen, while James Peatling has requested a move to West Lakes.

Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly founded Elite Sports Properties in 1996 and built it into a juggernaut, then sold it to TLA Worldwide in 2015 for $25.5 million before buying it back at a fraction of the price and continuing its growth.

Reid worked under Kelly at ESP and will be someone the Magpies consider once the trade period ends next Wednesday night.

Justin’s father John was Adelaide’s football operations boss between 1995 and 2009, following a stint as football boss of the Swans, and is a non-playing life member of the Crows.