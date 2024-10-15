Brendon Bolton looks on during a Collingwood training session on July 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Carlton coach Brendon Bolton has left Collingwood to join St Kilda as an assistant coach.

Bolton, 45, arrived at the Magpies as a director of coaching in September 2021, was in charge of the defence during the 2023 premiership success and stepped into the general manager of football role this year.

He has departed the Pies to join the Saints.

"I'd like to thank the coaches, players and staff who I have worked closely with during my time at Collingwood," Bolton said.

"Working alongside so many talented people really energised me and serving in a couple of different roles has allowed me to gain experience I otherwise wouldn't have.

"While I am incredibly grateful for my time at Collingwood, my passion right now remains on playing a role as a coach in an AFL program which I am looking forward to getting stuck into."

The Saints have also welcomed former Melbourne and Geelong defender Jared Rivers as an assistant ahead of next season.

Rivers was a development coach and VFL coach at Collingwood between 2015 and 2019 before four seasons at Collegians Football Club in the VAFA.

"We're very pleased to have Brendon and Jared join our coaching ranks for next season," St Kilda executive general manager of football David Misson said.

Brendon Bolton at a Collingwood intraclub game in February 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Brendon and Jared each come from well-respected organisations and have played pivotal parts in their respective successes, and we hope their experience will help push the club further in the direction we’re striving towards.

"We believe Brendon and Jared will perfectly complement our current coaches in Ross Lyon, Corey Enright, Robert Harvey, Damien Carroll, Brendon Goddard and Lenny Hayes and we are excited to see them get to work this pre-season."