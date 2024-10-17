A mid-season rookie pick-up will not be offered a contract for 2025

Peter Ladhams and Lachlan McAndrew at Sydney training on May 18, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY has delisted ruck Lachlan McAndrew, while two young Swans have been handed new one-year deals for 2025.

McAndrew, a 210cm giant, has predominantly played at VFL level since joining the Swans from the club's academy, but he did play two AFL games in 2023.

He spent this year behind Brodie Grundy and Peter Ladhams in the ruck pecking order.

The Swans have already delisted Harry Arnold, Jaiden Magor and Cooper Vickery this off-season, while Sam Reid retired and Luke Parker and Jacob Konstanty were traded to North Melbourne on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, outside runner Caleb Mitchell and small forward Tom Hanily have both signed one-year deals.

Caleb Mitchell during Sydney's pre-season training session on January 23, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Mitchell played two senior games this year, against Richmond and West Coast, having been drafted with pick 40 in 2022.

Hanily is yet to make his AFL debut after he was picked up in the mid-season draft earlier this year.

The retention of Hanily as small forward depth comes after Konstanty joined the Roos this week.