Darcy Fogarty has re-committed to Adelaide until the end of 2031

Izak Rankine and Darcy Fogarty during the round 22 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, August 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Fogarty has turned his back on free agency, signing a long-term extension with Adelaide.

AFL.com.au reported earlier this month that Fogarty, who was set to hit free agency next year, was in talks over a new long-term deal.

The Crows confirmed on Tuesday that the forward had signed until the end of 2031.

"I love the club and feel we are heading in an exciting direction," Fogarty said.

"As a forward line we have built some great chemistry and it's been good to learn from some of our senior players, and now have the opportunity to pass some of that knowledge and experience onto others.

"No career is without its challenges and I feel like I've made some real growth in my first 100 games and I'm looking forward to seeing what the next 100 hold.

"I'd love to finish my career a one-club player, the club has put its faith in me and I'm excited to repay them and continue the journey with my teammates."

Fogarty was taken with pick No.12 in the 2017 Telstra AFL Draft and enjoyed an excellent 2024 season, kicking a career-high 41 goals.

He has booted 158 goals in 102 AFL games and Adelaide's general manager of list management and strategy Justin Reid said the club was delighted with the 25-year-old's development.

"The growth we have seen in Darcy since being drafted, but particularly over the past two seasons, has been significant," he said.

"His ability to work up the ground, his contested marking and finishing as one of the more reliable set shots in the competition, make him a very important part of our forward line.

"He embraced the opportunity to step up as part of our leadership group this year and his form was recognised with a top-five placing in our Club Champion award.

"We are very obviously thrilled that he's committed his long-term future to the club."