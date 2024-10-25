One of the game's greatest recruiters has died, aged 85, after a long battle with illness

St Kilda recruiter John Beveridge at the 2005 AFL Under-18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA and the wider AFL industry are mourning the death of veteran recruiter and Saints life member John Beveridge.

Beveridge, 85, died on Thursday night after a long battle with illness.

Often regarded as one of the best recruiters in VFL/AFL history, Beveridge's successes included St Kilda greats Nick Riewoldt, Brendon Goddard, Justin Koschitzke, Nick Dal Santo and Leigh Montagna. The arrival of that group in a three-year span altered the club's trajectory and while they ultimately fell heartbreakingly short of ending the club's premiership drought, it was not for a lack of top-end talent.

His son, Luke, broke a drought of his own by guiding the Western Bulldogs to a historic premiership in 2016, having enjoyed an AFL playing career spanning 118 games across Melbourne, Footscray and finally St Kilda.

Beveridge also enjoyed his own playing career at under-19s level with Collingwood, before playing in the VFL with Sandringham and in local competitions with Malvern and Castlemaine. His father, Jack, was a star player with the powerful Collingwood teams of the late 1920s and early 1930s, playing 148 games and winning four successive Grand Finals from 1927-30.

Beveridge was brought into the St Kilda fold in 1965 after working as a statistician for Footy Week magazine, and quickly moved into recruiting where he became a key figure at the club over several decades.

Former St Kilda CEO Michael Nettlefold and John Beveridge during a NAB AFL Draft Combine day in 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

He was honoured with St Kilda life membership, and the AFL recognised his contribution to the game in 2021 with the Jack Titus Service Award.

St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena said the club was grateful for Beveridge's contribution to the club over such a long period.

"John’s impact on our club has been felt for generations and there is no doubt he stands among the best recruiters Australian rules football has ever seen," St Kilda CEO Carl Dilena said.



"His ability to see the potential in a draftee as both a footballer and a person was second to none.



"We send our love and condolences to all who had the pleasure of knowing John across the journey, and thank him for all he did for our club and community."