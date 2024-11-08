The AFL and Mr Glen Bartlett and Ms Victoria Laspas, are pleased to announce today that following mediation, defamation proceedings launched by Mr Bartlett against the AFL have been withdrawn and resolved to the satisfaction of all parties

The AFL and Mr Glen Bartlett and Ms Victoria Laspas, are pleased to announce today that following mediation, defamation proceedings launched by Mr Bartlett against the AFL have been withdrawn and resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.

The AFL is grateful for Mr Bartlett’s contribution to football through his eight years as President of the Melbourne Football Club where he guided the club as it built the foundations for the Demons’ 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership.

The AFL also acknowledges the time and effort Glen and Victoria gave to the game during his time as president and acknowledges the contribution Glen has made to the game over 40 years in Western Australia and in Victoria and the role that Victoria played in supporting Glen during his time at Melbourne.

Glen Bartlett said “Victoria and I are very happy to resolve all legal disputes and we would like to acknowledge the key role Andrew Dillon played in bringing the parties together to achieve a result through his leadership where we can now all focus on the future. I look forward to working with Andrew, his colleagues and the broader AFL community in the future.”

This settlement brings all legal matters between the parties to an end.