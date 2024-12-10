The Western Bulldogs have extended their agreement to play at Mars Stadium for a further three seasons

Aaron Naughton runs with the ball during the R24 match between Western Bulldogs and GWS at Mars Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have extended their partnership with the City of Ballarat for the next three years, months after the most consequential AFL game at Mars Stadium.

Luke Beveridge's side clinched a finals berth on the final day of the home and away season by beating Greater Western Sydney in round 24.

The Bulldogs will play two home games per season for the next three years after inking a new deal with Visit Victoria and the City of Ballarat this week.

Next season will see Port Adelaide travel to Ballarat to face the Dogs in round eight, before Adelaide makes the same trip in round 18.

The deal will also include an AFLW home game at Mars Stadium each season.

The Dogs began their partnership with the regional Victorian city in 2017.

Western Bulldogs fans look on during the R22 match against Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium on August 19, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

The partnership began with one game in the first season but has been a two-game-per-year deal since 2018.

After dropping two of their first three games – both against the Power – at Mars Stadium, the Dogs now have a 9-4 record in Ballarat after winning both 2024 matches in convincing fashion against the Giants and Suns.

"Ballarat remains entrenched as our home away from home and we couldn't be happier to confirm an extension of this partnership with the City of Ballarat and Visit Victoria," Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains said.

"When we play at Mars Stadium the passion of the support we receive from our home crowd is evident and over the years it’s been wonderful to see the city becoming a little more red, white and blue every time we play.

"As a club we have built an enduring connection to this region and will continue to do everything we can to engage the community each and every day of the year and well beyond our always eagerly anticipated home fixtures in Ballarat."

Next year will mark the 100-year anniversary of the club's entry into the VFL/AFL.

The Dogs will celebrate that milestone when they face Collingwood at the MCG in round two.