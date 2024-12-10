The Magpies have appointed Charlie Gardiner as their executive general manager of football

Charlie Gardiner speaks with media during the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has appointed Sydney executive Charlie Gardiner as its new head of football.

The Magpies have been searching for a full-time replacement for Graham Wright, who took a sabbatical this year before returning to Australia and joining Carlton as the club's next CEO.

Gardiner spent five years as the Swans' head of football, working under Tom Harley and John Longmire in Sydney, before returning to Melbourne last year for family reasons.

The 41-year-old has worked out of Sydney's Melbourne office in Albert Park since then, focusing on legal compliance and commercial projects.

"I am excited to join Collingwood, a club with such rich history and passionate supporter base," Gardiner said in a statement.

"I look forward to getting to know the people that make up this club and build on what is already a strong and well-placed football program and hopefully contribute to future success.

Charlie Gardiner during the 2022 trade period at Marvel Stadium on October 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Finally, I'm grateful to Sydney and everyone at the Swans for the journey over the past six years – I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all of the staff and players."

The Magpies had considered the likes of Brisbane GM Danny Daly, Port Adelaide football boss Chris Davies, Adelaide list manager Justin Reid and former Fremantle boss Peter Bell before settling on Gardiner.

Former Carlton coach Brendon Bolton was the Magpies' interim football boss in 2024 but has since moved to St Kilda to join Ross Lyon's coaching department as forwards coach.

The Magpies will revert to a traditional football department structure after the departure of Wright, with Brisbane great Justin Leppitsch appointed list manager. Like Jason McCartney at Greater Western Sydney and Andrew Mackie at Geelong, Wright was list manager and GM.

Collingwood head of stratey Justin Leppitsch arrives for the final day of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are delighted to have Charlie join Collingwood, leading our AFL football department," Pies CEO Craig Kelly said.

"Charlie played a key role in shaping the Swans' football strategy with proven success and we look forward to welcoming him as the EGM of football.

"We also welcome his wife Melissa, and their children Jonno, Ted and Chloe to our club."