L-R: Dustin Martin, Harley Reid, Patrick Cripps, Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

AN EXCITING young team that defied a typical rebuild and ruffled plenty of feathers along the way features as we start to count down the top 10 in AFL.com.au's 50 biggest stories of 2024.

A record was smashed as Grand Final week started, while a group of players let themselves down with end-of-season celebrations that came with a big cost.

In AFL.com.au's annual six-part series, we count down the biggest football stories of 2024 and the season's most memorable on-field moments, continuing with 10-6.

10. A final moment of magic from retiring champion

Richmond champion Dustin Martin played two more games before announcing his immediate retirement, but the match fans will remember when they reflect on his farewell will be his 300th milestone in front of more than 90,000 fans. Martin ignited the MCG in that match with the opening goal, launching on the run from outside 50m, and he spoke directly to fans at the end of the game in a moment that felt like his farewell on reflection. While there was speculation that Martin would continue his career at Gold Coast, he finished a one-club player and a Tigers hero after three premierships and three Norm Smith Medals. "I love the Tiger Army so much, I love the club so much. It means the absolute world to me," the Richmond icon said after his 300th game as fans chanted his name. "I felt so loved this week, so I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

9. A new superstar emerges in debut season

The most hyped draftee in the game's history progressed to be the AFL's most watched and scrutinised first-year player, particularly in WA, where Harley Reid was an almost daily feature on the back page of the state's newspaper. Reid took the attention in his stride and provided repeated highlights in an outstanding debut season, starting with his first AFL goal in Gather Round against Sydney. His performance against Melbourne in round 10 was exhilarating and saw the teenager kick the NAB AFL Goal of the Year and lay a double fend-off on star opponents Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver. His derby performances were particularly memorable, challenging for best afield honours with three goals against the Dockers in round six and then starring in the midfield with 29 disposals and 10 clearances in a fiery round 20 Derby. Reid will again be front and centre in 2025 as the Eagles look to extend his contract beyond 2026 and rivals circle.

8. 'Wacky Wednesday' costs Giants players

The AFL suspended six Greater Western Sydney players and fined seven others after they were found guilty of conduct unbecoming at an end-of-season function. The players, including young midfielder Josh Fahey who copped the most severe four-game ban, had dressed up in costumes and performed skits around the theme 'controversial couples', with the League receiving an anonymous complaint about the event which, among other distasteful elements, saw a player perform a skit relating to the allegations made in rugby league player Jarryd Hayne's rape case. Players argued behind the scenes about the extent of the sanctions, but there was no denying the embarrassing event crossed the line, with captain Toby Greene suggesting it was unlikely the club would be holding any extravagant celebrations come the end of next season.

Toby Greene reacts after GWS's loss to Sydney in the 2024 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

7. The rise of 'Hokball'

The hype around Hawthorn in 2024 had as much to do with the style of play and the on-field results as it did with the attitude that came with a young, ambitious list that was not interested in waiting through a typical rebuild. Sixteenth in 2023, the Hawks defied expectations to finish seventh and beat the Western Bulldogs by 37 points after a massive build-up to their elimination final. Along the way they implemented goal celebrations that entertained, embraced the hype around young forward Nick Watson when a bay of fans wore Wizard hats, and ruffled opposition feathers, with Jack Ginnivan using NBA superstar Steph Curry's 'Night, Night' celebration towards Collingwood fans in a 66-point win in round 19. The Hawks were never far from the news, with Ginnivan and Watson missing a fan clinic on the morning after the club's best and fairest awards, and Ginnivan's preparation for the team's opening final, attending a Richmond pub, causing debate. On-field, however, it's clear the Hawks have returned as a threat, nine years after their 2015 flag.

Hawks players pose for a selfie during the R14 match against Richmond at the MCG on June 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Record tumbles as Cripps is crowned

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps was a commanding winner of this year's Brownlow Medal on a historic night that saw the polling record smashed. Cripps finished on 45 votes, breaking the previous record of 36 that was jointly held by Ollie Wines (2021) and Dustin Martin (2017) at round 19. Nick Daicos (38 votes) would have won any other Brownlow count in history, but still fell well short of Cripps, who was a wonderful and deserving second-time winner and spoke afterwards of his pride at being able to inspire young kids to chase their dreams. Daicos took a record of his own, polling in 10 consecutive games between rounds eight and 18, with Port Adelaide midfielder Zak Butters (29), Fremantle vice-captain Caleb Serong (28) and Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green (27) rounding out the top five. The manner of the polling at the top-end and some questionable games sparked debate around allowing umpires to view statistics before submitting their votes, which the AFL said it would consider.