Ned Moyle has lived his AFL life in Jarrod Witts' shadow. He believes it'll hold him in good stead down the track

Ned Moyle in action during the R2 match between Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE THREE ruckmen picked in the 2024 All-Australian squad – Max Gawn, Tristan Xerri and Darcy Cameron – played a combined total of nine games across their first three full seasons in the AFL. Ned Moyle is now up to 10 by a similar stage of his career and aware there is long-term value in serving a long apprenticeship.

Since arriving at Gold Coast via pick No.5 in the 2021 Mid-Season Rookie Draft, the 206cm Victorian has rapidly emerged as the best back-up big man in the AFL, which is why Melbourne, Collingwood and Adelaide hounded his signature hard this year before he inked a four-year extension to remain at the Suns.

Around limited AFL exposure, Moyle has excelled across 49 games for Gold Coast in the VFL. He was named in the Team of the Year in 2022 and included in the 40-man squad across the past two seasons, helping the Suns win their first reserves premiership in 2023.

With Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts ahead of him, Moyle might have to bide his time for a bit longer in the state league, but most inside the Suns and across the industry expect the Oakleigh Chargers product to make selection incredibly difficulty for Damien Hardwick in 2025.

"I try and look at the bigger picture. Potentially I might be playing more elsewhere, but I want to be one of the best long-term not just serviceable. That's my thought process," Moyle told AFL.com.au this week.

"I've spoken a lot about it with the club. Fortunately I've had a pretty good crack in the VFL over my time here. I've played plenty of games and played plenty of minutes in the ruck, which has really helped my development heaps.

"In the long run, I think it should hold me in good stead. I've got a really solid game base now. I certainly believe this slow build will help me in the long-term."

Jordon Sweet and Ned Moyle compete during the match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at People First Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Moyle played eight AFL games in 2024, but only once in the same 23 as Witts when he was subbed out of the QClash in round 20. Not many clubs played two ruckmen this year, aside from Fremantle, Essendon, Port Adelaide and Carlton. If Moyle is going to become a permanent fixture next year, the 22-year-old will need to overtake the man who has taken him under his wing in Queensland.

Witts has walked in Moyle's shoes. He started his career stuck behind Darren Jolly at Collingwood initially, before Brodie Grundy took over the No.1 mantle. Witts moved to Gold Coast in 2016 in search of greater opportunity and has proven to be one of the club's best trades, becoming captain in 2019 before winning the best and fairest that season.

"Obviously I have spent heaps of time with 'Witta' over the last few years and get along with him really well," Moyle said. "He has been fantastic for my footy. He gives me so much time and energy and I think he really does enjoy helping me get better and to the level quicker. He has been very generous with his time.

"I've got heaps of respect for him, so when we are out on the track going head-to-head, we are going hammer and tong because it is the best thing to help both us. Going hard at training is actually really good for both of us."

Ned Moyle and Jarrod Witts in action during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on June 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

With seven-time All-Australian Gawn turning 33 by the end of the year, Cameron hitting 30 in 2025 and Reilly O'Brien spending a patch in the SANFL last season, it's not hard to see why Melbourne, Collingwood and Adelaide pursued Moyle. The issue for those clubs was he had no interest in entertaining a move. He told his manager, Dylan Hodge from TGI Sport, to keep him in the dark, before he signed through until 2028. Even that contract didn't stop clubs asking the question again in October.

"I'm still really pleased with my decision," he said. "It wasn't a particularly hard one. I think the club has been fantastic for my development. I came in pretty raw when I was 19 to giving me fantastic opportunities to develop and also just the general direction of the list. I think we really are as a list in the right spot to take the next step. Hopefully we can have some sustained success."

Learn More 01:26

Hardwick has ridden Moyle hard. The three-time premiership-winning coach had Toby Nankervis directing traffic in the middle at Richmond and clearly believes that's the blueprint for success. Witts is cut from the same cloth. Moyle needs and wants that type of coaching to succeed.

"I've really enjoyed working under Dimma," he said. "He is really direct and doesn't beat around the bush. He has been great in telling me what he wants from me and what he likes about my game, what the gap I need to bridge is if I want to be playing AFL every week. From a communication standpoint, I've been very grateful to have Dimma just providing real clarity."

After taking a step forward in 2024, Moyle spent part of his off-season travelling through the United States with former first-round picks Bailey Humphrey, Ethan Read, Will Graham and housemate Sam Clohesy. They completed a self-funded training camp at Exos Sports in Phoenix and spent time inside the Arizona Cardinals' facility.

"We saw it as an opportunity to push ourselves forward and bring up the floor of the team," he said. "We want to become mainstays. The trip was pretty cool, we were exposed to really high-level coaches and athletes, who had some pretty interesting methodologies around speed and power training."