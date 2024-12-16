The Austin Crows and Minnesota Freeze were crowned the Division I champs at the USAFL Nationals in October

The Austin Crows and Golden Gate Roos in action during the 2024 USAFL Nationals in Austin, Texas. Picture: Supplied

THE AUSTIN Crows have underlined their place as the best men's Australian football team in the United States, claiming their sixth successive title at the 2024 USAFL Nationals on home turf in Texas.

The Crows ran through the tournament undefeated earlier this year, winning their two pool matches against the Quebec Saints and the New York Magpies by a combined 128 points, before beating the Golden Gate Roos by 40 points in the semi-final.

>> ALL THE SCORES FROM THE 2024 USAFL NATIONALS

Austin faced off against the Denver Bulldogs in the Division I final and triumphed by 24 points to win their sixth championship in a row, and their ninth overall.

In the women's Division I tournament, the Minnesota Freeze defeated the Golden Gate Iron Maidens by 30 points in the final, capping their undefeated national championships and ending the Iron Maidens' title defence.

A DC Eagles player gets a kick away during the 2024 USAFL Nationals in Austin, Texas. Picture: Supplied

This year's tournament, held in October, was the 27th edition of the USAFL Nationals, which has grown to become the biggest single Australian football event in the world, boasting five full-size fields and 1500 players from almost 50 clubs from different cities across the US.

Collingwood's American-Australian premiership player Mason Cox was in attendance, as was former St Kilda captain Nick Riewoldt, veteran field umpire Mathew Nicholls and the AFL's executive general manager of strategy, Walter Lee.

The 2025 edition of the USAFL Nationals will be held in Tucson, Arizona.

Mason Cox (left) with an Austin Crows women's player at the 2024 USAFL Nationals. Picture: Supplied

AFL field umpire Mathew Nicholls speaks with umpires at the 2024 USAFL Nationals in Austin, Texas. Picture: Supplied