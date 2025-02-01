Some players are automatic selections. For others, it's a line-ball call. AFL.com.au's reporters make the call on your club's best side since the turn of the century

Fraser Gehrig, Gavin Wanganeen, Dean Cox. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT IS a roll call of stars and champions.

As we reach the start of 2025, AFL.com.au has undertaken the task of selecting each club's Team of This Century (so far).

In each team there are 23 players – 18 on the field, four on the interchange and a substitute, to be in line with the modern game – and the criteria is simple: starting from round one, 2000, through to the end of the 2024 season, our reporters have picked who they believe to be each club's Team of This Century.



How did we do it? Put simply, it was about career impact within the time period. Some gun players who did most of their best work in the 1990s and had only limited games in this century have been overlooked for players with longer stints. Others have been rewarded for smaller sample sizes but bigger influence.



In the final instalment of our three-part series, we reveal each club's Team of This Century. Let the debate begin.

PART ONE The first six teams of the century are unveiled

PART TWO The next six teams of the century are unveiled



B: Aliir Aliir, Darryl Wakelin, Stuart Dew

HB: Gavin Wanganeen, Chad Cornes, Peter Burgoyne

C: Shaun Burgoyne, Zak Butters, Kane Cornes

HF: Connor Rozee, Warren Tredrea, Byron Pickett

F: Robbie Gray, Brendon Lade, Chad Wingard

Foll: Matthew Primus, Travis Boak, Ollie Wines

I/C: Roger James, Justin Westhoff, Jason Horne-Francis, Dean Brogan

Sub: Domenic Cassisi

Port's team of the century (so far) is dominated with 2004 flag heroes and modern-day guns. There are 13 members of the club's first AFL premiership who have been selected and many were obvious calls – stand-in skipper Tredrea, the Cornes and Burgoyne brothers, Wanganeen and Norm Smith medallist Pickett. But Port has also won a lot of games in recent times and much of that has been to do with Butters, Rozee, Gray, Aliir and Boak, while Horne-Francis' impact over two years meant he had to be selected. Wingard's record at Port was high-end – a best and fairest, dual All-Australian and 232 goals from 147 games – while Primus, Lade and Brogan are a strong ruck division. Among some of those close to the team were Brad Ebert, Josh Francou, Brett Montgomery and Darcy Byrne-Jones. – Callum Twomey

Kane and Chad Cornes with the 2004 premiership cup. Picture: AFL Photos

B: David Astbury, Alex Rance, Dylan Grimes

HB: Bachar Houli, Joel Bowden, Nick Vlastuin

C: Chris Newman, Wayne Campbell, Brett Deledio

HF: Kane Lambert, Jack Riewoldt, Shane Edwards

F: Shai Bolton, Matthew Richardson, Tom Lynch

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dustin Martin, Trent Cotchin

I/C: Kane Johnson, Dion Prestia, Darren Gaspar, Brad Ottens

Sub: Daniel Rioli

Unsurprisingly, Richmond's team is heavily back-ended, with an additional smattering of stars from the early 2000s, while the lost decade in the middle is barely a blip. The backline is stacked, with Rance beating Darren Gaspar for the full-back spot, and Andrew Kellaway and Nathan Broad missing out. There's a little fudging on the wings, with noted runners and rebounders Newman and Deledio squashed in, and Tasmanian's finest in Richardson and Riewoldt rule the forward line. Ivan Maric was next in line for a ruck spot, Nathan Brown was squeezed out by Bolton and sub Rioli, while Shane Tuck and Shaun Grigg were next in for the mids. Matthew Knights played three seasons in the 21st century, making it difficult to include him, with Brendon Gale (two) in the same category. The injury-hit Mark Coughlan – who polled 16 Brownlow votes in just his third season, six behind the winners – is the biggest "what could have been" Tiger of the last 25 years. - Sarah Black

Matthew Richardson in action during the match between Richmond and Fremantle at the MCG in round 21, 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Jason Blake, Callum Wilkie, Steven Baker

HB: Leigh Montagna, Max Hudghton, Sam Fisher

C: Austinn Jones, Nick Dal Santo, Nathan Burke

HF: Stewart Loewe , Nick Riewoldt, Justin Koschitzke

F: Adam Schneider, Fraser Gehrig, Stephen Milne

Foll: Michael Gardiner, Lenny Hayes, Robert Harvey

I/C: Jack Steven, Jack Steele, Jack Sinclair, Brendon Goddard

Sub: Luke Ball

The backbone of this team comes from St Kilda's most successful era since 1966: 2009 and 2010. While never tasting the ultimate glory, the Saints came close, reaching three Grand Finals in two years. Heroes of this side such as Hayes, Riewoldt, Goddard, Milne and Dal Santo are all walk-up starts, while role-players during these golden years in Fisher, Baker, Koschitzke and Schneider all get the nod, as does Blake who narrowly edged out Sean Dempster for the final spot in the backline. Some stars from another golden era stuck around into the new millennium, with members of the losing 1997 Grand Final team in Harvey, Burke, Jones, Hudghton and Loewe all playing for several years into the 2000s. Despite not playing in either era, Gehrig is a cult hero in his own right, while Steven was a bright spark for the Saints during some very lean years in the 2010s. Current players Steele, Sinclair and Wilkie have all earned individual accolades in the form of All-Australian blazers, with their modern-day contributions and consistency all worthy of a spot on this list. The Saints' most iconic ruckman of the late nineties, Peter 'Spida' Everitt only played a few seasons into the new millennium, while Rowan Marshall has been tremendous as the Saints' solo ruck for the past six seasons. But the ruck who was with the Saints during their most successful era - and provided the most memorable moment of the century's most memorable match - is Gardiner. Despite being remembered primarily for turning his back on St Kilda after the 2009 Grand Final loss, Ball was a key member of a contingent that turned the Saints' fortunes around in the 2000s. - Sophie Welsh

(L-R) Nick Dal Santo, Nick Riewoldt and Brendon Goddard sing the team song after St Kilda's win over the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium in round 12, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Nick Smith, Craig Bolton, Leo Barry

HB: Tadhg Kennelly, Heath Grundy, Dane Rampe

C: Jarrad McVeigh, Josh Kennedy, Dan Hannebery

HF: Isaac Heeney, Lance Franklin, Ryan O'Keefe

F: Michael O'Loughlin, Barry Hall, Tom Papley

Foll: Jason Ball, Adam Goodes, Kieren Jack

I/C: Jude Bolton, Lewis Roberts-Thomson, Jared Crouch, Nick Malceski

Sub: Luke Parker

Talk about an impossible task. This team is primarily a combination of the two premiership teams of 2005 and 2012, with the exceptions of Rampe, Heeney, Franklin and Papley. Ted Richards is incredibly stiff to miss in defence, while it's hard to believe heart and soul player Brett Kirk is also an omission. Nic Fosdike was arguably the best player in both the '05 and '06 grand finals, but he was ultimately squeezed out. If this piece was written in 10 years, you'd expect Errol Gulden's name to be front and centre. The case would be the same for Chad Warner, too, should he remain at the club. Apologies also go to Jake Lloyd, Paul Williams, Shane Mumford, Rhyce Shaw, Nick Davis and Darren Jolly. I'd pay big bucks to see this team in action. I mean, surely this team couldn't lose a Grand Final? - Sarah Olle

Adam Goodes celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Sydney at Etihad Stadium, in round 22, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

B: David Wirrpanda, Darren Glass, Brad Sheppard

HB: Shannon Hurn, Jeremy McGovern, Elliot Yeo

C: Andrew Gaff, Daniel Kerr, Luke Shuey

HF: Andrew Embley, Jack Darling, Jamie Cripps

F: Phil Matera, Josh Kennedy, Mark Le Cras

Foll: Dean Cox, Ben Cousins, Chris Judd

I/C: Nic Naitanui, Matt Priddis, Beau Waters, Adam Hunter

Sub: Michael Braun

Selection is split relatively evenly between the Eagles' two premiership teams this century, with 10 players named from the 2006 team and a further eight from 2018. The midfield combination of Cox, Cousins, Judd and Kerr is among the best the game has ever seen, and all are in starting positions. As a result, Naitanui and Priddis are on the bench, Yeo is selected at half-back where he was an All-Australian in 2017, and Shuey is squeezed to a wing. Competition is fierce in the backline, where Glass, McGovern and Hurn are automatic selections. The underrated Sheppard could play on tall or small opponents, getting the nod over key defenders Tom Barrass and Eric Mackenzie, who are each club champions. Injury restricted Waters to 120 games, but he made a big impact as a 2006 premiership player and adds a tough streak to the backline. Hunter also gets the nod on the bench given his repeated ability to swing forward when needed. Key forward Quinten Lynch misses out in a stacked forward line, while premiership teammate Drew Banfield played 145 of his 265 games in the 90s. Chad Fletcher was pipped by Braun for the sub spot. - Nathan Schmook

Ben Cousins and Chris Judd of the Eagles celebrate victory after the AFL Grand Final match between the Sydney Swans and the West Coast Eagles at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 30, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Easton Wood, Brian Lake, Lindsay Gilbee

HB: Bob Murphy, Dale Morris, Rohan Smith

C: Jack Macrae, Scott West, Ryan Griffen

HF: Daniel Giansiracusa, Chris Grant, Adam Cooney

F: Jake Stringer, Brad Johnson, Nathan Brown

Foll: Luke Darcy, Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore

I/C: Ryan Hargrave, Daniel Cross, Caleb Daniel, Tim English

Sub: Liam Picken

Bontempelli moved one behind West's record of seven Charles Sutton Medals last year. Both are locks in the midfield, while Liberatore also secures a starting spot after finishing top three in the best and fairest six times. The backline is stacked full of damaging ball users, including Murphy, Gilbee and Smith. The Bulldogs haven't been stacked with elite key position players since the turn of the century, with Barry Hall and Tom Boyd only featuring for a short time, while Aaron Naughton is building towards being in this team. Grant could have been picked at either end but feels more of a need forward, while Lake was a two-time All-Australian and best and fairest winner at the Dogs before moving to Hawthorn. Darcy gets the nod as No.1 ruckman ahead of English and Will Minson after winning a best and fairest, MVP and All-Australian nod at the start of the 2000s. Picken and Cross got everything out of their careers playing in a manner that epitomises Footscray. - Josh Gabelich