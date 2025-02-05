The Traders chat through AFL Fantasy midfielders and speak to Rory Laird about the Crows

Rory Laird in action during Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDERS traditionally score the most AFL Fantasy points, but things changed a bit in 2024.

The highest averaging midfielder was Adam Treloar (MID, $1,129,000) with 110. He was surpassed by six players – three rucks and three defenders – which saw Treloar's return the lowest for the top ranked midfielder since Kane Cornes back in 2006.

What can we expect in 2025?

The Traders chat through the plentiful value options from under-priced premiums to the mid-priced players who offer value if the role is right. Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000) is the biggest lock in this category for Roy, Calvin and Warnie.

Adelaide is an intriguing team for Fantasy. They have a number of players who can run through the midfield. Rory Laird (MID, $1,019,000) joined the podcast to discuss his move to the backline and sheds some light on who is likely to see their magnet in the centre square.

He also gives the tick of approval to Sid Draper (MID, $331,000) who is set to debut this year.

There are a lot of midfielders discussed on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders and our resident experts offer their tips, answering your questions.

Episode guide

1:00 - Who are the most popular midfielders?

3:40 - Bargain buy Clayton Oliver is Calvin's M4.

5:00 - Connor Rozee is the best of the under-priced premiums.

10:25 - Value selections such as Christian Petracca.

15:55 - Roy is keen on some Carlton players as mid-priced selections.

20:50 - Midfield cash cows are likely to make the most money.

24:40 - Rory Laird joins the boys for a chat about the Crows.

29:15 - Adelaide's midfield will have plenty running through it.

32:40 - What role will Jordan Dawson play?

34:30 - Are Sid Draper and Daniel Curtin locks?

37:40 - Fantasy Draft rankings and sleepers.

Questions from social media

45:50 - Is it the mid-pricer year for midfielders?

51:00 - Can you pick Chad Warner expecting forward status?

53:20 - Could Josh Daicos be a Draft target?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.