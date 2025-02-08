Ollie Dempsey is one of the Cats' priority signings this year

Ollie Dempsey celebrates during Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG is in talks for an extension for Telstra AFL Rising Star winner Ollie Dempsey, who is one of the Cats' priority signings this year.

Dempsey is entering his fourth season at the Cats after his breakout campaign last year that saw him become Geelong's first winner of the coveted award since Joel Selwood in 2007.

The Cats have been in discussions around an extension for the high-flying wingman, with Dempsey saying his manager Winston Rous, from Phoenix Management Group, was handling talks ahead of the season beginning.

A four-year extension would take Dempsey to the end of 2029, when he would be a free agent and also past Tasmania's entrance into the AFL, when the Devils will get access to a number of uncontracted players.

"We're in talks now. I'm leaving it all to my manager but I definitely do want to be here and just bought a place in Torquay. There's nowhere else I'd rather be," Dempsey told AFL.com.au.

"I've got some good connections down here. I'll let Winston run that and hopefully it doesn't go too long."

Oliver Dempsey in action during Geelong's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dempsey kicked 22 goals and played every game for the Cats last year, having forced his way into Chris Scott's side after seven games in his first two seasons.

He this week detailed to AFL.com.au for the first time his faith and the important role Cats champion Gary Ablett jnr has had in continuing his Christianity while in Geelong away from his family in Melbourne.

Exciting forward Ollie Henry, who booted 78 goals from 45 games for the Cats since crossing from Collingwood at the end of 2022, is coming into the last year of his three-season deal and is another key signing for Geelong, as is tall forward Shannon Neale, who attracted rival interest last year while still in contract.

Premiership defender Sam De Koning is another big re-signing priority for the Cats as he comes out of contract this year.