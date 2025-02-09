Former Bulldog and Blue Billy Gowers is headed to America to pursue an NFL career, despite interest from Pro Kabaddi League sides in India

Billy Gowers warms up ahead of round eight, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Western Bulldogs and Carlton forward Billy Gowers has attracted interest from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchises in India, but the 28-year-old is committed to chasing a new career as a punter in America.

Gowers is understood to have impressed recruiters from the second-most watched sport in the most populated country in the world, after an eye-catching display against PKL stars at John Cain Arena on December 28.

The Aussie Raiders were captained by Sydney great Josh Kennedy and included modern day greats Marc Murphy, Brett Deledio, Dan Hannebery and Dyson Heppell, plus premiership players Liam Shiels and Michael Hibberd, but it was Gowers who stole the show.

PKL officials are understood to have made the initial approach after the match. Twenty-one foreign players featured in the PKL last year, including 15 from Iran – who boast some of the premier players in the world – two from Thailand and one from Bangladesh, Korea and Chinese Taipei.

Kabaddi is an ancient sport that is believed to have originated in India more than 4000 years ago, but has experienced a stunning resurgence over the past decade since the PKL was launched, attracting nearly 300 million viewers a year, with the top players paid more than seven figures (USD) per season.

Gowers played 33 games for the Bulldogs across three seasons at the Whitten Oval before being delisted at the end of 2020, after spending two seasons on the rookie list at Princes Park.

Billy Gowers celebrates a goal during round eight, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Since then, the Victorian has spent three of the past four seasons in the VFL, starting with two years at Southport before moving home and playing for Port Melbourne in 2024, where he won the ‘Frosty’ Miller Medal as the leading goalkicker in the competition with 50 goals.

But after contemplating his sporting future late last year, Gowers joined ProKick Australia in a bid to become the next Australian to punt in the National Football League.

The son of Hawthorn president Andy Gowers has already drawn interest from colleges in the United States after training with Nathan Chapman’s highly regarded organisation over the past four months.

Gowers has recently spent time training with University of Tennessee punter Jackson Ross, who spent three years on Hawthorn’s list without playing a senior game, while former Philadelphia Eagles punter and ex-Saint Arryn Siposs has also worked out with him, following his return to Australia last year to join Hawthorn’s development team.

Despite the interest from India and the potential money that could be made in the short-term, Gowers is understood to be determined to become the next former AFL player to make the leap to the NFL.